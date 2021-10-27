Back to: Celebrate Caviar Festival With Ancora Ambleside and False Creek, This November
Celebrate Caviar Festival With Ancora Ambleside and False Creek, This November

Celebrate Caviar Festival With Ancora Ambleside and False Creek, This November

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio

Vancouver, BC | Celebrated Executive Chef Sebastian Delgado of Ancora False Creek and Executive Chef Jorge Kim of Ancora Ambleside have curated creations cultivated from across the globe in a thoughtful and flavourful menu full of the most perfect hand-picked premium caviar eats.

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – False Creek and Ambleside
False Creek
Executive Chef Sebastian Delgado has prepared a special feature appetizer ($29), Carabinero Tartar which consists of Spanish red king prawn marinated in leche de tigre, acevichado sauce and Northern Divine sturgeon caviar.

Ambleside
Executive Chef Jorge Kim has prepared a special feature Appetizer ($66) which consists of 6 kusshi oysters, 2g Northern Divine, 2g Ostera, 2g Da Vinci, cucumber, spicy daikon and spicy ponzu on the side.

False Creek and Ambleside
The curated caviar selection will be available at both Ancora locations and consists of:

Northern Divine’s ($200, 30g tin) Fraser River sturgeon caviar, ethically farm raised and organically fed in Sechelt on British Colmbia’s Sunshine Coast.

Osetra ($200, 30g tin) caviar is extremely flavourful, especially with a light dusting of salt to be fully appreciated. This caviar utilizes all the senses with perfect identical crisp grains as it presents an intense golden brown colour and a lasting taste of refined delight.

Da Vinci ($200, 30g tin) caviar is an Italian sturgeon species native to the Adriatic Sea. This sustainably raised sturgeon are slow growing, maturing up to 14 years old and as a result, the caviar is mellow and fresh. Da Vinci Sturgeon Caviar has an intense, distinctive taste, especially smooth consistency, with a nutty and subtle brininess flavor.

Beluga ($600, 30g tin) sturgeon caviar from the Caspian Sea is a luxury commodity and the most highly prized caviars of any of the offerings. While being the softest caviar of all, it’s gloriously shiny in a range of light grey to black colour.

Both Ancora locations are also offering a specially curated Caviar Tasting Series ($99) where guests can enjoy a serving of Northern Divine, Ostera and Da Vinci caviar, served with the classic accompaniments; egg yolk, egg white, crème fraÎche, chives, shallots and buckwheat blinis.

RESERVATIONS
Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant or online:

Ancora False Creek
604-681-1164 or
online via Tock

Ancora Ambleside
604-926-0287 or
online via Tock

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio
False Creek
1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC
MAP

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio (Ambleside)
West Vancouver
1351 Bellevue Ave.
MAP

