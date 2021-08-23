Community News / West Side

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Summer Dishes

Portrait

The Goods from Yuwa Japanese Cuisine

Vancouver, BC | With summer now in full swing, there’s never been a better time to enjoy the many flavours of Yuwa and join us for an al-fresco dining experience on our patio! Our dining room is also now open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. for those who prefer to join us inside, and we will continue to offer take-out throughout the summer as well.

Here are some of our latest features, available for a limited time…

BC CORN TEMPURA
You loved it so much last year, we brought it back!
Chilliwack corn tempura fritter served with matcha salt

OLYMPIC ROLL
Lightly seared bluefin negitoro, sakura ebi chili oil sauce, cucumber, avocado, chopped scallop, tobiko

THAI CRAB ROLL
Snow crab, avocado, cilantro, sliced beet pickles, Thai chilli dressing

SUMMER GARDEN ROLL
Mixed greens, cucumber, shiso, kaiware sprouts, okra, avocado, spinach sesame sauce

PEACH ANMITSU
We’re celebrating B.C. peach season with a Peach Anmitsu! Anmitsu is a classic Japanese dessert that is often enjoyed in the warmer months of the year! It is a delightful and refreshing combination of flavours and textures including kanten jelly, sweet fruits, and anko (red bean paste).

Reservations for our dining room and patio can be made on our website. For take-out orders, please call us directly at 604-731-9378. We are also offering 30% off bottles of wine and sake for all pickup orders — just ask us for our daily selection when placing your order.

As always, the health and safety of you, our valued guests, our team and community at large remain our utmost priority. To that end, we will continue to observe all protocols throughout our dining room, kitchen and common areas, including constant sanitizing of menus and common-touch areas and washrooms and terminals.

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2775 W. 16th Ave. | 604-731-9378 | WEBSITE
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Summer Dishes
Miki Ellis Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

West Side

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Highly Anticipated ‘Delara’ Opens in Kits This Week

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi, veteran of acclaimed restaurants Farmer’s Apprentice and L’Abattoir, launches his dream this Wednesday.

Opening Soon / West Side

Popular ‘DL Chicken Shack’ to Open New Location

The popular Nashville Hot Chicken concept on The Drive will expand to a new spot out at UBC next month.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Proof of Past, Captured by a Local Street Photography Icon

The MOV's Visitor Experience Lead, Erika Saul, selects a street photo with a thread connecting to her own family history...

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

May the Prettiest Restaurant in Kitsilano Rest in Peace

From 2016 to 2021, the award-winning Mak N Ming consistently met guest's high expectations with sincerity and skill.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

Remembering the Waterfront Weirdo Once Lauded as Canada’s Best New Restaurant

With its bucket seats and spinning wine machine, Harry Kambolis' Nu Restaurant was a little ahead of its time.

Opening Soon / False Creek

Take a Look Inside Alimentaria Mexicana, Opening Soon on Granville Island

Ernesto Gomez's new Mexican restaurant concept is almost ready to go in the old Edible Canada location.

Popular

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Highly Anticipated ‘Delara’ Opens in Kits This Week

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi, veteran of acclaimed restaurants Farmer’s Apprentice and L’Abattoir, launches his dream this Wednesday.

Diner / Sunshine Coast

Chefs Jack Chen and Hilary Prince to Helm New ‘Brassica’ Restaurant in Gibsons

Coho Collective will open the new 2,450 local and season-focused restaurant on the Sunshine Coast this Fall.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Community News

The Velvet Restaurant and Lounge Announces Two Key Culinary Team Additions

Previous
Get Soaking Wet With Another Beer Company and Steel & Oak on August 26th
Next
St. Lawrence Restaurant Announces September Celebration of Normandy

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Registration for MOV’s ‘Coast Salish Wool Weaving Workshop’ Now Open

Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Restaurant Announces September Celebration of Normandy

Community News / Yaletown

Provence Marinaside Chef Jean-Francis Quaglia Knighted by Government of France

Community News

The Velvet Restaurant and Lounge Announces Two Key Culinary Team Additions