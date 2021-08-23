Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Summer Dishes

The Goods from Yuwa Japanese Cuisine

Vancouver, BC | With summer now in full swing, there’s never been a better time to enjoy the many flavours of Yuwa and join us for an al-fresco dining experience on our patio! Our dining room is also now open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. for those who prefer to join us inside, and we will continue to offer take-out throughout the summer as well.

Here are some of our latest features, available for a limited time…

BC CORN TEMPURA

You loved it so much last year, we brought it back!

Chilliwack corn tempura fritter served with matcha salt

OLYMPIC ROLL

Lightly seared bluefin negitoro, sakura ebi chili oil sauce, cucumber, avocado, chopped scallop, tobiko

THAI CRAB ROLL

Snow crab, avocado, cilantro, sliced beet pickles, Thai chilli dressing

SUMMER GARDEN ROLL

Mixed greens, cucumber, shiso, kaiware sprouts, okra, avocado, spinach sesame sauce

PEACH ANMITSU

We’re celebrating B.C. peach season with a Peach Anmitsu! Anmitsu is a classic Japanese dessert that is often enjoyed in the warmer months of the year! It is a delightful and refreshing combination of flavours and textures including kanten jelly, sweet fruits, and anko (red bean paste).

Reservations for our dining room and patio can be made on our website. For take-out orders, please call us directly at 604-731-9378. We are also offering 30% off bottles of wine and sake for all pickup orders — just ask us for our daily selection when placing your order.

As always, the health and safety of you, our valued guests, our team and community at large remain our utmost priority. To that end, we will continue to observe all protocols throughout our dining room, kitchen and common areas, including constant sanitizing of menus and common-touch areas and washrooms and terminals.