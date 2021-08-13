Back to: Kitchen Table Restaurants Looking for Great People to Join Their Various Teams
Vancouver, BC | Kitchen Table Restaurants is on the lookout for great people to work with us across our restaurants including Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pizzeria Farina, Farina a Legna, Miantiao, Giovane Bacaro and Caffe, Pourhouse and Caffe Super Veloce. If you are a positive, passionate person with a love of food, dining and hospitality, we welcome you to reach out to careers@ktrestaurants.com We are fun and we offer extended benefits, discounts on food at all of our locations, paid sick days and plenty of opportunity to learn and grow.

Miantiao
Downtown
1115 Alberni St.
MAP

Ask For Luigi
Railtown Japantown
305 Alexander St.
MAP

Pourhouse
Gastown
162 Water Street, Vancouver BC
MAP

Pizzeria Farina
Main Street
915 Main St.
MAP

Giovane
West End
1049 West Cordova St.
MAP

Di Beppe
Gastown
8 West Cordova St.
MAP

Farina a Legna
North Vancouver
119 2nd St E, North Vancouver, BC
MAP

