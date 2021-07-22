Nightingale Introduces New Seasonal Menu Items and Flower Installations

The Goods from Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | Nightingale has launched an array of fresh new menu items, perfect for sharing with friends and family over the summer season.

“The city really feels like it’s coming alive again,” says General Manager, Taylor Mikasko. “We’re excited to be welcoming familiar faces back into our space, and look forward to introducing guests to our latest dishes using only the highest quality, locally sourced farm fresh ingredients.”

Named Canada’s Best Farm to Table Restaurant, the team at Nightingale is passionate about their strong relationships with local farmers, growers, foragers and fishermen including Zaklan Heritage Farm and Organic Ocean. Brand new to the abundant menu is the crisp tomato salad with cucumber, basil, red wine vinegar, whipped ricotta ($19); the cherry tomato pizza with basil pesto, confit garlic, aged balsamic ($19); the Skeena River salmon with green olive verde, fennel, orange ($30); and the ginger molasses & salted caramel ice cream sandwich with maple candied cocoa nibs ($12).

Enjoy delicious menu items and custom cocktails alongside the impressive Fleurs de Villes Rosé installation, created in partnership with Ketel One Botanical and local florist, Botany and Bloom. The installation is displayed in front of Nightingale as well as throughout the Pop-up Patio until the end of August. Stop by for a striking photo opportunity and try one of five refreshing Ketel One Botanical collaboration cocktails including the Peach & Orange Blossom Spritz and the Cucumber & Mint Spritz.

With no shortage of things to celebrate this summer, reservations will once again be accepted for the Chef’s Table from August onward, perfect for groups and located upstairs with views of both the action in the kitchen and Downtown Vancouver. Reservations for Nightingale can be made online or by calling 604.695.9500, with takeout and delivery options also available.