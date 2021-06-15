Community News / Yaletown

Provence Marinaside Invites Diners to Linger With New After Hours Menu

The GOODS from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | Provence Marinaside is celebrating the easing of restrictions, and the official start of summer on June 21st, with extended hours and a special menu to go with them. Starting today (June 15), join Owner/Executive Chef Jean-Francis Quaglia and staff for After Hours with a special After Hours Menu featuring light snacks and sweet treats for those looking to enjoy a nightcap and a little nibble. The After Hours Menu will be available from 10 to 11 p.m., with last call at 10:45p.m., allowing guests plenty of time for leisurely socializing until the midnight closing.

Provence has a tempting list of delicious cocktails and wines perfect for late night lingering including classic cocktails such as the Negroni. There’s also a great selection of wines by the glass including bubbles.

AFTER HOURS MENU

SAVOURY
½ BAGUETTE $3
with butter, add Jim Beam butter $4

PROVENÇAL SAMPLER $14
white anchovies with garlic and parsley, black olive and anchovy tapenade, red pepper and chickpea purée, olive oil baked ciabatta bread

POPCORN $9
brown butter, truffle oil

MIXED GREENS $7
house dressing

MIXED OLIVES $6
assorted Mediterranean olives

BC CHEESE PLATE $21
two cheeses produced in BC, mixed olives, fresh baguette

SAUCISSON SEC $12
dry cured pork sausage, cornichons

GARLIC PARSLEY MEATBALLS $12
mixed green salad, onion and tomato sauce

½ DOZEN FRESH OYSTERS $20
pear vinegar mignonette, fresh lemon

PRAWN COCKTAIL $16
steamed prawns, traditional cocktail sauce

SWEET
CLAFOUTIS AUX FRUITS ROUGES $12
our version of the classic french cake, vanilla ice cream

FONDANT AU CHOCOLAT $12
rich chocolate mousse, raspberry coulis, palmier cookie

TARTE AU CITRON $12
lemon tart, hazelnut brittle, raspberry coulis, chantilly cream

LES TROIS SORBETS AUX FRUITS $12
trio of delicious sorbet flavours, palmier cookie

Imagine yourself on Côte d’Azur as you sip on a nightcap and enjoy some tasty Provençal-inspired food from Provence Marinaside’s beautiful location adjacent to the False Creek Seawall and Quayside Marina. It’s a perfect way to welcome the summer.

NOTES | Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here

Provence is open every day for Dine-In service on its heated patios –  Brunch (M-F: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Sat & Sun: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.), Lunch (M-F: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.), Dinner (Mon – Sun: 5 – 10 p.m.) and Happy Hour (Mon – Sun: 3-5 p.m.). Enjoy Live Jazz every Wednesday from 6 – 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its regular menus for brunch, lunch and dinner for Provence at Home Takeout. If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer four French Food Made Easy kits.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their should the public also wish to support the organization. Details can be found on Provence Marinaside’s Home Page.

Provence Marinaside
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1177 Marinaside Crescent | 604-681-4144 | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

Yaletown

