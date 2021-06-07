Northern Italian-Inspired ‘Giovane Bacaro’ Set to Open This Week

The Goods from Giovane

Vancouver, BC | Award-winning, BC-based hospitality group Kitchen Table Restaurants will introduce a Northern Italian-inspired wine-and-cicchetti bar experience that brings the very best culinary aspects of Venice to the heart of Vancouver when it officially opens the doors of giovane bacaro on Thursday, June 10.

Opening on the lobby level at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel, giovane bacaro will take its guests on a sensory tour of the style, service, and atmosphere of Northern Italian’s quintessential ‘bacaros’ under the guiding hand of General Manager Mark Taylor (Cibo Trattoria, Siena).

Chef Scott Korzack’s (Ask For Luigi, Autostrada, L’Abattoir) food menu will be informed by the seasons and strong relationships with local farms and purveyors, infused with Italian sensibilities, traditions, and techniques, while encouraging patrons to explore and embrace a choose-your-own-adventure dining experience via Venice’s signature cicchetti (small plates).

Award-winning interior design firm Ste. Marie Studios has brought the space to life by paying homage to mid-century contemporary Italian style and design pioneers by incorporating feature marble, intermittent pops of colour, and the focal point and showpiece of the space — a metre-long forcola, (a wooden oarlock used in Venetian gondolas) — as a nod to the space’s heritage and mode of transportation in its storied canals.

Aperitivi rules the day — and night — at giovane bacaro with a beverage menu overseen by Bar Director Tyson Davies that includes cocktails, spritzes and spirits that incorporate an array of chilled Italian vermouths, artisanal amari, bitters and prosecco in drinks inspired by traditional Italian culture and the new Aperitivo movement.

giovane bacaro’s wine program follows the lead of Wine Director Cassandra Mosher, who believes “wine is meant to be enjoyed, not dissected, fawned over or fetishized” and aims to take the pretension out of the wine experience. Bacaro’s approachable yet thoughtfully curated selection will showcase varietals from small, family run wineries of Northern Italy as well as special, standout gems from BC’s own backyard in a list offering by the glass and bottle options and flights that encourage adventure.

In the newly dedicated giovane caffé space, espresso aficionados have a fresh destination to enjoy ‘caffé speciali’ and a thoughtfully curated selection of beverages that includes mandorlattes, marocchinos, bicerins and affogatos, among others. Guests can also enjoy singular espresso experiences via Italian engineer Alfonso Bialetti’s iconic Moka Pots — a staple in many Italian households and, at giovane caffé, one that marries old-world Italian heritage with contemporary techniques by utilizing a rotation of local small-batch roasted beans and ideal extraction times to produce superior coffee with each pour.

RESERVATIONS | giovane bacaro will be open seven days a week from 11:30 am to late for dine-in restaurant and bar service. Reservations can now be made online by visiting the website at giovanebacaro.com.

For more information on giovane bacaro and to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to giovanebacaro.com or follow @giovanebacaro on Instagram.

