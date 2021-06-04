Cool Things We Want / Strathcona

We Want a Sixpack of Strathcona Beer Company’s New Colour-Coded Lager

Earlier this week Strathcona Beer Company released 6-packs of their new Strath Lager, with each of the strikingly silver 355ml cans bearing a colour-coded image of their walking beer can mascot. There are a dozen different colours. We’ll take one of each, please!

Aside from the novelty factor, there’s also a fun and practical strategy behind the branding, since it’s sure to come in handy when making sure no one in your park-drinking bubble makes the mistake of grabbing the wrong beer…

“Hey, that’s my beer! I opened the neon pink one!”

Check out the full spectrum of cans here.

As for what’s inside the can: Strath Lager was brewed in the American Style using a blend of two different Pilsner malts, Munich and some flaked Corn. It’s lightly hopped with Hallertau Mittlefruh and Lemondrop. Initial fermentation of the beer was followed by an aging process of no less than six weeks, to give it that super smooth and easy drinking quality we all want in a summer go-to beer.

Strathcona Beer Company
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
895 East Hastings Street, Vancouver BC | 778-379-9050 | WEBSITE
