CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Something New Is Boldly Brewing in South Burnaby

Mark Quinlan, Andrew Somers and Matt Leslie opened Studio Brewing, a new creative brewery project and tasting room, in South Burnaby in February, 2021. Helming the brewing side of the operation is Ryan Voigt, formerly of Coalesce, Twin Sails and Superflux (also abroad at Brasserie Thiriez in France and Brasserie Cantillon in Belgium). On the aesthetic side, Studio Brewing’s graphic, retro-inspired can art by local creative studio, Skeleton Crew, is possibly some of the most eye-catching branding to hit BC’s beer scene in recent memory. On sunny days, Studio’s close proximity to the Royal Oak skytrain station and Deer Lake Park draws the Greater Vancouver park-drinking ilk, not to mention the regular neighbourhood sippers.

Favourite beer to date: Included in Studio’s line-up of ‘Frequents’, the “Daisy Chain” New World Saison (5.5%) is full of bright flavours and hints of optimism.