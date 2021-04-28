Create a Charming Mother’s Day Brunch With Sweet & Savoury Goodies From ‘The Bench’

The Goods from The Bench Bakehouse

Vancouver, BC | Whether it’s a cozy breakfast in bed or a family backyard brunch, The Bench Bakehouse’s slate of tasty treats make it virtually effortless to impress the most important women in your life this Mother’s Day. Both freshly baked and bake-at-home pastry options are available now for preorder and in-store pickup. Create an impressive fresh-from-the-oven breakfast in bed with bake-at-home cinnamon scrolls, pains au chocolat, and croissants. If afternoon tea or a picnic in the park will make her day, pick up a ready-to-eat caramelized onion-and-bacon quiche, delightful passion-fruit cake, and exclusive Mother’s Day macarons.

The Bench 2021 Mother’s Day Offerings:

Bake-at-home treats: Croissants, $14 four-pack: Made from scratch with high-quality butter. Buy them frozen and serve them freshly baked on Mother’s Day morning. Pains au chocolat, $15 four-pack: Filled with dark chocolate and ready to bake at home. These are a sweet expression of love when served warm from the oven. Cinnamon Scrolls, $17 four-pack: Buttery croissant dough rolled with sugar and cinnamon. Let them cool for a few minutes and pile on the love by loading on the cream-cheese frosting. Macarons, $2.75 each, $15 gift box of six: Macarons are an especially elegant treat, and The Bench crew only makes them once a year for Mother’s Day! These delicate cookies are lightly crispy on the outside, airy and creamy on the inside. Available in three flavours including pistachio, milk chocolate, and raspberry. Pre-order a gift box of six macarons for $15 (includes two of each flavour). Macarons will also be available for walk-in purchase from May 5th to 9th. Passion-Fruit Cake, $10, mini (serves two), $20 small (serves four), $40 large (serves eight): Send Mom’s taste buds on a tropical flight of fancy with layers of light chiffon cake filled with tangy passion fruit cream and sprinkled with coconut.

Mother’s Day items will be available for walk-in purchase starting immediately at The Bench Bakehouse (1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver), with the exception of macarons which are available May 5th to 9th only. Advance online ordering is also available now at thebenchbakehouse.com/order-online.

About The Bench Bakehouse | The talented husband-and-wife team of Matt and Tracy Steele modelled their shop after neighbourhood bakeries that charmed them in France. Each of them studied at famed culinary schools: Tracy at École Gastronomique Bellouet Conseil in Paris and Matt at the San Francisco Baking Institute. Together, Matt and Tracy produce exceptional naturally leavened bread, impressive French-style pastries and tasty bakery classics in their open kitchen for all to admire. Conveniently situated on Commercial Drive in Il Mercato, The Bench Bakehouse has quickly become a cherished regular stop for locals.