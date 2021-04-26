Community News / Downtown

Save the Second Pandemic Mother's Day With a Bubbly Brunch Delivery from Café Medina

The GOODS from Cafe Medina

Vancouver BC | This year for mother’s day, take mom’s advice and stop buying things! Instead, respect her wisdom and show your love and gratitude with an experience: the Café Medina Brunch Experience! Now available in limited quantities for pick up or delivery.

We may not be able to take her out for brunch this year – sadly, many of us still can’t be together at all – but if your mom is local and could use a feast and some bubbly, treat her to a special (and safe) brunch-at-home! Choose from three options, each including a floral arrangement from our friends at Vivio flowers; a Mimosa Kit with a bottle of Chandon California Brut and freshly squeezed orange juice; a 6-pack of Medina’s famous Liège-style waffles and milk chocolate lavender topping; 49th Parallel Old School espresso beans; Medina’s house made lavender syrup; and a signature Medina matchbook.

No. 1. The Medina Experience – The fan fave Fricassée. Eggs, braised short ribs, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, arugula, and house made focaccia.

No. 2. The Traditional Experience – Classic Cassoulet. Eggs, Medina house cured bacon, Andouille sausage, Saucisson de Paris, white beans, red wine, Roma tomatoes, and house made focaccia.

No. 3. The Vegetarian Experience – Fricassée Champignon. Eggs, crimini & blue oyster mushrooms, king oyster mushrooms, roasted potatoes, mushroom demi-glace, Chèvre, arugula, and house made focaccia.

The Mother’s Day Brunch Experience is now available in limited quantities to pre-order online, for pick up or delivery Friday, May 7th or Saturday, May 8th. The deadline to order is Thursday, May 6th, or while quantities last.

The Café Medina Mother’s Day Experience
$165 for 2 or $200 for 4 people.
All orders must be received by Thursday, May 6th.

ABOUT CAFÉ MEDINA | Café Medina has been serving up its signature brand of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, connoisseur-savvy coffee, sweet sustenance via the city’s best Belgian waffles and a pioneering attitude towards café culture since opening in 2008. A quaint, bistro-styled restaurant replete with old-world charm and proprietor Robbie Kane’s determined philosophy of enlightened hospitality, Café Medina provides a full complement of fresh and eclectic breakfast, lunch and daily brunch alternatives seven days a week as well as ‘Medina After Dark’ wine-bar experiences Thursdays through Sundays. Since moving to its new location in Vancouver’s Library District at 780 Richards Street in 2014, the new Café Medina has continued to garner numerous rave reviews, cementing its longstanding reputation as one of the city’s not-to-be-missed dining destinations.

Café Medina
Neighbourhood: Downtown
780 Richards St. | 604-879-3114 | WEBSITE
