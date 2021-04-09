Kitchen Table Restaurants Announces New Venetian-Inspired ‘Giovane Bacaro’ Concept

The crew at Kitchen Table Restaurants has officially announced Giovane Bacaro, their new wine bar and restaurant destined for the original Giovane Cafe space in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Inspired by the many wine bars that flank the canals of Venice, the new concept will be helmed by chef de cuisine Scott Korzack, formerly of Autostrada Osteria, and general manager Cheyenne Sia, who comes to Vancouver from Miku Toronto. It will join Kitchen Table’s existing stable of highly respected restaurants – Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Ask For Luigi, Di Beppe and Farina a Legna – at some point later this Spring.

The full press release:

Award-winning BC-based hospitality group Kitchen Table Restaurants will transport locals and future visitors alike on a sensory tour of Northern Italy when it opens the doors of its new Venetian-inspired wine bar giovane bacaro on the lobby level at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel this spring.

Fully realizing the vibrant reimagined vision Kitchen Table Restaurants had when it first acquired the space last August, giovane bacaro’s design, service and food and drink offerings are inspired by the bustling hidden gems found on the quaint backstreets of Venice. The new iteration will feature a warm and inviting enclave that offers a wine bar, dining room and lounge, delivering a unique and lively culinary experience to the heart of downtown Vancouver.

Giovane bacaro will whisk guests away on a virtual tour of Venice’s buzzing canal-side wine bars via a bountiful and intriguing wine list that showcases one of the most focused lineups of Italian varietals in the city with an array of by-the-glass options available that offer a specific focus on wines hailing from the Veneto and Piemonte regions.

Bringing an authentic taste of Venice’s bacaros and cicchetterias, giovane bacaro will also feature seasonal rotating menus with small-bite and large-plate offerings of cicchetti, Italian panini and tramezzini sandwiches, freshly made bread, salads, and pasta dishes. The menu will also tempt sweet tooths through a variety of dolci including signature handmade Italian favourites and a few modern twists.

Helming the giovane bacaro kitchen is Chef de Cuisine Scott Korzack (Ask For Luigi, Autostrada Osteria, L’Abattoir), Sous Chefs Colton Lehrbach (Farina a Legna, Kissa Tanto) and Eduardo (Eddie) Munoz (Autostrada Osteria), while the front of house will be anchored by industry veterans General Manager Cheyenne Sia (Miku Toronto) and Assistant General Manager and Wine Director Cassandra Mosher (Terroni Toronto).

The sleek bar at giovane will also showcase a menu of aperitivi inspired by traditional Italian culture and the new Aperitivo movement that aims to educate guests on the many joys of Vermouth. To that end, the bacaro staff will showcase a comprehensive selection of chilled Italian vermouths preserved from an Enomatic system and ready to enjoy neat, on the rocks, with a splash of soda or as a Prosecco spritz.

In the newly dedicated giovane caffé space, coffee aficionados will have a fresh destination to enjoy old-world, espresso-based drinks and ‘caffé speciali’ courtesy of a state-of-the-art, custom-made Victoria Arduino ‘Eagle One’ espresso machine and a menu that includes such signature beverages as mandorlatte, marocchino, bicerin and affogato.

For more information on giovane bacaro or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to giovanebacaro.com or follow @giovanebacaro on Instagram. For more information on Kitchen Table Restaurants, visit ktrestaurants.com.