Tableau Bar Bistro Reopens in Coal Harbour With Revamped Menus, New Look

The GOODS from Tableau Bar Bistro

Vancouver, BC | The award-winning Tableau Bar Bistro has officially reopened its doors following a months-long rejuvenation of its Coal Harbour space.

Working in conjunction with acclaimed, Vancouver-based, commercial design firm Ste. Marie, the storied restaurant boasts a series of interior and exterior improvements that include an updated colour palette and Parisian photo gloss for the main dining room, a botanical-themed, conservatory-style redesign of the « Grand Salon » private dining room, and an expansion of the street-front patio that nearly doubles its capacity to 24 seats.

The kitchen has followed suit, with a series of revamped menus overseen by Chef de Cuisine Ben Miller (formerly West Restaurant). “Our vision is not to re-invent the bistro concept, but to embrace it using classic French techniques and quality ingredients that allow our dishes to shine,” says Miller of the new food programme. No matter the time of day, guests will be welcomed with new surprises:

Previously available exclusively to guests of The Loden Hotel, Tableau Bar Bistro is now open to the public for the à la carte « le petit déjeuner » from 7am to 10am daily. The daily Lunch & Dinner menu features a greater selection of locally sourced Ocean Wise seafood, as well as an expanded Steak Frites selection with a choice of four different cuts of perfectly aged beef. A renewed Happy Hour menu of share plates, smaller bites and drink specials bookends dinner service daily from 2:30pm to 5:30pm, and from 9pm until close. Weekends and Holidays will see a Brunch menu served from 10:30am to 2:30pm. An updated Bar Menu featuring a balance of local, French and international beer, wines and cocktails curated by Beverage Director J.S. Dupuis & Bar Manager Nich Box.

Tableau Bar Bistro is open for dine-in service seven days a week. Reservations may be made via Open Table or by phoning the restaurant directly at (604) 639-8692. Delivery & pick up services will follow shortly after opening