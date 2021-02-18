Community News / Downtown

Tableau Bar Bistro Reopens in Coal Harbour With Revamped Menus, New Look

Portrait

The GOODS from Tableau Bar Bistro

Vancouver, BC | The award-winning Tableau Bar Bistro has officially reopened its doors following a months-long rejuvenation of its Coal Harbour space.

Working in conjunction with acclaimed, Vancouver-based, commercial design firm Ste. Marie, the storied restaurant boasts a series of interior and exterior improvements that include an updated colour palette and Parisian photo gloss for the main dining room, a botanical-themed, conservatory-style redesign of the « Grand Salon » private dining room, and an expansion of the street-front patio that nearly doubles its capacity to 24 seats.

The kitchen has followed suit, with a series of revamped menus overseen by Chef de Cuisine Ben Miller (formerly West Restaurant). “Our vision is not to re-invent the bistro concept, but to embrace it using classic French techniques and quality ingredients that allow our dishes to shine,” says Miller of the new food programme. No matter the time of day, guests will be welcomed with new surprises:

Previously available exclusively to guests of The Loden Hotel, Tableau Bar Bistro is now open to the public for the à la carte « le petit déjeuner » from 7am to 10am daily.

The daily Lunch & Dinner menu features a greater selection of locally sourced Ocean Wise seafood, as well as an expanded Steak Frites selection with a choice of four different cuts of perfectly aged beef.

A renewed Happy Hour menu of share plates, smaller bites and drink specials bookends dinner service daily from 2:30pm to 5:30pm, and from 9pm until close.

Weekends and Holidays will see a Brunch menu served from 10:30am to 2:30pm.

An updated Bar Menu featuring a balance of local, French and international beer, wines and cocktails curated by Beverage Director J.S. Dupuis & Bar Manager Nich Box.

Tableau Bar Bistro is open for dine-in service seven days a week. Reservations may be made via Open Table or by phoning the restaurant directly at (604) 639-8692. Delivery & pick up services will follow shortly after opening

Tableau Bar Bistro
Neighbourhood: West End
1181 Melville St. | 604-639-8692 | WEBSITE
Tableau Bar Bistro Reopens in Coal Harbour With Revamped Menus, New Look
Enjoy a Romantic, French-Fueled Valentine’s Day at Tableau Bar Bistro

There are 0 comments

Downtown

You Should Know / Downtown

Vancouver’s Cruel and Ridiculous Lack of Public Toilets: A History

Despite its world class pretensions, this city has always made it hard for its citizens to find relief on the go.

Seen In Vancouver / Downtown

La Taqueria’s ‘El Camión’ Food Truck Back Up and Running Seven Days a Week

The truck is now setting up shop outside of the Georgia Hotel on weekdays and roving Vancouver's streets on weekends.

From The Collection / Downtown

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Personal Photo Emily Carr Sent to Her Closest Friends

VAG Chief Librarian Jane Devine Mejia shares an image that sheds intimate light on a Vancouver icon, who celebrates her 150th birthday this year...

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

After a Six-Year Run, This Impressive Hotel Restaurant Was Replaced by Something Even Better…

Oru Cuisine was the fine dining establishment that operated where Botanist currently excels in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Reader Poll / Downtown

Was ‘Cold Tea’ Appropriately Punished for Hosting a 100-Person New Year’s Eve Party?

In this poll we ask our readers to chime in on the $2,300 fine levied against the new Granville Strip restaurant.

Heads Up / Downtown

The Five Best Films We Watched at the 2020 Vancouver International Film Festival

From strange premises to comedic thrillers, here are five films to seek out while hiding at home this winter...

Popular

6 Places
You Need To Try This

Our Favourite Japanese Curries, Mapped

Japanese curry can come in many guises and as both a side and main event, and we love the stuff every which way.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 8

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Intelligence Briefs

On Mysterious Pasta Shortages and Setting the Table for New Variants

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds a White Spot closing and Mardi Gras cancelled.

Community News / Downtown

Tableau Bar Bistro Reopens in Coal Harbour With Revamped Menus, New Look

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Martini’s Quietly Passes 50-Year Milestone, Launches Online Ordering System

Previous
Our Favourite Japanese Curries, Mapped
Next
Kasama Chocolate Launches New ‘Bean to Cup’ Drinking Chocolate

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / False Creek

Kasama Chocolate Launches New ‘Bean to Cup’ Drinking Chocolate

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Grab Your Tickets to Belgard Kitchen’s February 23rd Four-Course Beer Dinner

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Main Street Brewing Launches New Limited-Edition Series of Vacation-Themed Beer

Community News

Four Winds Brewing Co. Releases ‘Boreas’ Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout