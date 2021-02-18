Grab Your Tickets to Belgard Kitchen’s February 23rd Four-Course Beer Dinner

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Vancouver, BC | Join us for an evening of Belgard & Beers: a four-course paired tasting menu created and curated by Ken Konkle, Head Chef of Belgard Kitchen, and Tom Morrison, Head Brewer at Settlement Brewing.

THE MENU:

Amuse –
House made Crescenza Cheese / Barley Cracker / Dried Fruit
Paired w/ ‘Good News’ Hazy Pale Ale

First –
Steamed Clams / House Sausage / Citrus
Paired w/ ‘Portside’ Pilsner

Second –
Confit Garlic & Anchovy Bagna Cauda / Beer Pickles / Hopped Bread
Paired w/ ‘NEXT’ Hazy IPA

Third –
Aged Duck Breast / Honeydew / Wild Berries
Paired w/ Wild Ale

Dessert –
Malt Chocolate Beer “Affogato” / Candied Cocoa Nibs / Caramelized White Chocolate
Paired w/ ‘Mood Lighting’ Oatmeal Stout

Belgard & Beers takes place on February 23rd, 6pm. Tickets are $75 per guest, including taxes and gratuity, along with a $5 donation to our Community Partner, Mealshare. Purchase your tickets here.

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE
