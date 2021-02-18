Grab Your Tickets to Belgard Kitchen’s February 23rd Four-Course Beer Dinner

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Join us for an evening of Belgard & Beers: a four-course paired tasting menu created and curated by Ken Konkle, Head Chef of Belgard Kitchen, and Tom Morrison, Head Brewer at Settlement Brewing.

THE MENU: Amuse –

House made Crescenza Cheese / Barley Cracker / Dried Fruit

Paired w/ ‘Good News’ Hazy Pale Ale First –

Steamed Clams / House Sausage / Citrus

Paired w/ ‘Portside’ Pilsner Second –

Confit Garlic & Anchovy Bagna Cauda / Beer Pickles / Hopped Bread

Paired w/ ‘NEXT’ Hazy IPA Third –

Aged Duck Breast / Honeydew / Wild Berries

Paired w/ Wild Ale Dessert –

Malt Chocolate Beer “Affogato” / Candied Cocoa Nibs / Caramelized White Chocolate

Paired w/ ‘Mood Lighting’ Oatmeal Stout

Belgard & Beers takes place on February 23rd, 6pm. Tickets are $75 per guest, including taxes and gratuity, along with a $5 donation to our Community Partner, Mealshare. Purchase your tickets here.