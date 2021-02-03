Beaucoup Bakery Celebrates Love and Family With New Chocolates, Pastries and Cookies

The GOODS from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | The sister-brother duo behind Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) is drawing on their Chinese heritage for inspiration this Lunar New Year with the launch of several new limited-edition croissants and cookies. In addition, Betty Hung continues her chocolate love affair with new heart-shaped bonbon creations for Valentine’s Day.

“This year, although Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day are on the same weekend, they are unique on their own, so we definitely wanted to create treats to honour each celebration,” says Betty, who co-owners Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “For Lunar New Year, we are using a lot of Asian ingredients, such as sesame, walnuts, and mochi, as well as a croissant take on our favourite peking duck! We are thrilled to collaborate with our friends at Chinatown BBQ. For Valentine’s Day, think chocolate hearts, molten cakes, and more.”

Beaucoup Bakery’s Lucky 88 Collection is available for pre-orders online. It comes in a bundle for $50.88 with two red pockets with golden chocolate feves and features:

– A Lunar New Year Cookie Tin with 18 pieces in a 7” gold colour tin filled with brown butter walnut cookies, sesame toffee cookies, and genmaicha almond butter cookies made with Paragaon Tea Room’s premium tea powder

– A savoury Chinatown BBQ Peking Duck Croissant made of pulled duck, hoisin sauce, scallions, truffle sauce and honey

– A Pandan Mochi Pistachio Croissant with coconut pandan mochi, pistachio frangipane, and garnished with gold flakes, pistachios, and pandan powder

Chocolate is at the heart of Betty’s Valentine’s Day Collection. Using premium French Valrhona chocolate, she has created a variety of new chocolate art for the day of love. Available for pre-order online, sweet treats include:

– Heart-Shaped Bonbons ($25; 9 piece box), Valentine’s Day flavours are hazelnut passionfruit, raspberry lychee, and lavender honey

– Beaucoup Boxed Heart Set ($35) featuring a large chocolate heart filled with three heart-shaped bonbons; a small chocolate heart-shaped hot chocolate bomb; and two strawberry heart pops

– Take Home Fondant au Chocolat, a heat and serve individual-sized molten chocolate cake.

Guests can pre-order now for pick-up via its website. A limited amount will also be available at the bakery daily.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

About Beaucoup Bakery | Beaucoup Bakery & Café opened its doors in December 2012, offering French-inspired pastries. The reason for opening Beaucoup Bakery was simple, to leave the world a happier place, even if through something as simple as a cookie. The company’s priority is to put care and pride into everything it does, from the ingredients used and the little details that go into the baking, through to the way the company treats valued customers and friends.