Community News / Yaletown

Homer Street Café and Bar Offering Romantic Valentine’s Day Take-Home Dinner for Two

Portrait

The GOODS from Homer St. Cafe & Bar

Vancouver, BC | This Valentine’s Day, Homer Street Café and Bar is offering up a romantic dinner for two at home. Available with or without a specially selected Okanagan sparkling rosé this indulgent, three-course menu can be pre-ordered starting January 27 via Tock or by telephoning the restaurant directly at (604) 428-4299.

Valentine’s Day Menu

Kampachi Tuna Crudo
Castelvetrano olive vinaigrette, citrus,
pickled Fresno chillies

12 oz AAA Striploin & Butter Poached Lobster Tail
slow cooked beef striploin, Nova Scotia lobster, potato gratin, creamed spinach, oyster mushrooms, Madeira jus

Dark Chocolate Tarte
hazelnut crumb, Irish cream Chantilly

***

Wine addition, $40: Hatch Winery ‘Octobubble’ Rosé Sparkling Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon/ Malbec/ Pinot Noir 18 West Kelowna BC

— Each order comes with easy-to-follow instructions for reheating —

Homer’s Valentine’s Dinner for 2 is $89, $129 with wine selection. Order deadline is Saturday, February 13 at 6pm. Meals will be ready for pickup at Homer Street Café and Bar (898 Homer St.) on February 13 & 14, from 11am to 4pm. A limited number of Valentine’s Day dinners will be prepared. Order promptly to avoid disappointment.

Homer Street Cafe & Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
898 Homer St. | 604-428-4299 | WEBSITE
Homer Street Café and Bar Offering Romantic Valentine’s Day Take-Home Dinner for Two
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Take a Look Inside the New Field & Social, Opening Today in Yaletown

I snuck a peek yesterday afternoon and found the new 15-seat, salad-focused eatery looking primed for its first customers.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Location of ‘Field & Social’ Beginning to Take Shape in Yaletown

Given its sharp conceptual focus, sleek aesthetic and established identity this will be a good fit for the neighbourhood.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Highly Anticipated ‘Do Chay’ Eatery to Launch in Yaletown Over Long Weekend

From the new black tile on the bar to the hanging birdcages, the 50-seat Vietnamese restaurant is looking clean and sharp.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

A Sneak Peek Inside Cioppino’s Expansion

The 'Enoteca' private function rooms adjacent to Cioppino's are being renovated so as to be fully absorbed by the latter.

Popular

44 Places
You Need To Try This

Vancouver’s Best Bread, Mapped

For fail-proof deliciousness, we suggest using this guide when embarking on your next bread-seeking mission...

Field Trip / Bowen Island

We Can’t Wait to Stay at Bowen Island’s Upcoming, Japanese-Inspired Kitoki Inn

We all need things to look forward to right now, which is why I've had my eye on this getaway that's now taking shape...

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Slim’s BBQ, Now (Softly) Open on Main St.

The new restaurant's soft launch is set for tonight (Thu, Jan. 28th) with the official opening scheduled for February 1st.

Intelligence Briefs

On Vaccines for Restaurant Workers and the Georgia Straight’s Respect For Hospitality

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds challenges to come and Biden doing away with the Diet Coke button.

Opening Soon / False Creek

OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

The new restaurant is located just a stone's throw from Chef David Chang's (hopefully still) upcoming Momofuku outpost.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Chinatown

Juke Fried Chicken and Chickadee Announce Special Features for Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl

Community News / West End

Beetbox Announces Vegan Fried Chick-Un Bouquets for Valentine’s Day

Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Collective Promotes New Leaders From Within

Community News / Kitsilano

Lazy Gourmet Pastry Chef Rebecca Rancier Shares Red Velvet Cheesecake Recipe