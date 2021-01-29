Homer Street Café and Bar Offering Romantic Valentine’s Day Take-Home Dinner for Two

The GOODS from Homer St. Cafe & Bar

Vancouver, BC | This Valentine’s Day, Homer Street Café and Bar is offering up a romantic dinner for two at home. Available with or without a specially selected Okanagan sparkling rosé this indulgent, three-course menu can be pre-ordered starting January 27 via Tock or by telephoning the restaurant directly at (604) 428-4299.

Valentine’s Day Menu

Kampachi Tuna Crudo

Castelvetrano olive vinaigrette, citrus,

pickled Fresno chillies

12 oz AAA Striploin & Butter Poached Lobster Tail

slow cooked beef striploin, Nova Scotia lobster, potato gratin, creamed spinach, oyster mushrooms, Madeira jus

Dark Chocolate Tarte

hazelnut crumb, Irish cream Chantilly

***

Wine addition, $40: Hatch Winery ‘Octobubble’ Rosé Sparkling Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon/ Malbec/ Pinot Noir 18 West Kelowna BC

— Each order comes with easy-to-follow instructions for reheating —

Homer’s Valentine’s Dinner for 2 is $89, $129 with wine selection. Order deadline is Saturday, February 13 at 6pm. Meals will be ready for pickup at Homer Street Café and Bar (898 Homer St.) on February 13 & 14, from 11am to 4pm. A limited number of Valentine’s Day dinners will be prepared. Order promptly to avoid disappointment.