Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Dishes for January

The GOODS from Yuwa
Vancouver, BC | In Japan, the commemoration of the new year is the single-most important occasion of the year. It represents a time for families to gather together and not only mark the year gone by but also honour ancestors and take part in time-honoured traditions that celebrate the year to come.
At this time, we reflect upon the past year and express our gratitude to all of you for your continued support in 2020 and look forward to serving you throughout the year to come.
We remain open Wednesdays through Sundays in January for dine-in, patio, delivery and takeout service and hope to see you soon!
January Feature Dishes | Available for a Limited Time
Join us this January and ring in the New Year with an array of delicious new features and Japanese-style comfort food, including:
YURINE TEMPURA
lightly deep-fried lily bulb served with house-blend matcha green tea sea salt
SNOW SABLE ROLL
snow crab, grilled sablefish, carrot, garlic scape, topped with daikon pickles,
yuzu miso guacamole, pink peppercorn
WAGYU ROLLED CABBAGE
Brant Lake Wagyu-stuffed cabbage rolls in chicken dashi stock,
tororo kobu (shredded kelp) and yuzu zest
TURNIP & PRAWN SNOW CRAB ANKAKE
turnip, taro, cauliflower, shiitake mushroom, tiger prawn
with snow crab-thickened sauce, micro greens
BURI TERIYAKI
grilled yellowtail with Okinawa black sugar teriyaki sauce served with
pickled Japanese turnip and grated daikon radish
HOKKAIDO SCALLOP TARTARE
Hokkaido scallop, ikura, avocado, parsnip, orange vinaigrette, sansho leaf
KANGETSU — ‘WINTER MONTH’
Dorayaki (Japanese mini pancake with white bean paste and honeyed kumquat),
black sesame pudding topped with Kagatob Daiginjo sake jelly
There are 0 comments