Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Dishes for January

Vancouver, BC | In Japan, the commemoration of the new year is the single-most important occasion of the year. It represents a time for families to gather together and not only mark the year gone by but also honour ancestors and take part in time-honoured traditions that celebrate the year to come.

At this time, we reflect upon the past year and express our gratitude to all of you for your continued support in 2020 and look forward to serving you throughout the year to come.

We remain open Wednesdays through Sundays in January for dine-in, patio, delivery and takeout service and hope to see you soon!

January Feature Dishes | Available for a Limited Time

Join us this January and ring in the New Year with an array of delicious new features and Japanese-style comfort food, including:

YURINE TEMPURA

lightly deep-fried lily bulb served with house-blend matcha green tea sea salt

SNOW SABLE ROLL

snow crab, grilled sablefish, carrot, garlic scape, topped with daikon pickles,

yuzu miso guacamole, pink peppercorn

WAGYU ROLLED CABBAGE

Brant Lake Wagyu-stuffed cabbage rolls in chicken dashi stock,

tororo kobu (shredded kelp) and yuzu zest

TURNIP & PRAWN SNOW CRAB ANKAKE

turnip, taro, cauliflower, shiitake mushroom, tiger prawn

with snow crab-thickened sauce, micro greens

BURI TERIYAKI

grilled yellowtail with Okinawa black sugar teriyaki sauce served with

pickled Japanese turnip and grated daikon radish

HOKKAIDO SCALLOP TARTARE

Hokkaido scallop, ikura, avocado, parsnip, orange vinaigrette, sansho leaf

KANGETSU — ‘WINTER MONTH’

Dorayaki (Japanese mini pancake with white bean paste and honeyed kumquat),

black sesame pudding topped with Kagatob Daiginjo sake jelly

