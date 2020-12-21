Community News / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Unveils Ultimate New Year’s Day Brunch Menu

Vancouver, BC | Hangover or no hangover, Cambie Village’s Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street) is upping the brunch game with the ultimate New Year’s Day menu. The Southeast Asian restaurant’s one-afternoon affair includes an omelette wrapped all-beef patty smash burger, white pepper uni breakfast poutine, salted egg yolk chicken griddo, and Spam fries with banana ketchup – all worthy of crawling out-of-bed for on the first day of 2021.

“This menu is honestly a dream come true for my team and I,” says Justin Cheung, chef and co-owner of Potluck Hawker Eatery. “It was fun to brainstorm all the ideas. I’ve always wanted to create a brunch menu for New Year’s Day, where you get to start the year on a clean slate, especially after this year. These dishes really draw from our collective Southeast Asian heritage. There are Thai, Filipino, Malayasian, and Chinese influences. We’re really excited for guests to dive right in.”

Potluck is only open for brunch on January 1st, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Guests can make a reservation for dine-in through Potluck’s website or pre-order for take-out. The five limited-edition New Year’s Day menu items are:

Ramly Smash-Burger – omelette wrapped Two Rivers beef patty, American cheese, and secret sauce between a squishy griddled bun. For something extra, make it a double, add foie gras, and/or add a side of Malaysian Shaker Fries.

Salted Egg Yolk Chicken Griddo – crispy chicken leg brushed with salted egg yolk butter and chili jam that’s nestled inside a coconut milk-dipped French toast and topped with Thai tea spiced gula melaka syrup.

Fisherman’s Breakfast Poutine – white pepper uni gravy, squeaky cheese curds, and a sunny side-up egg on top of French fries. Dungeness crab add-on is optional.

Grand Slam Silog – Potluck’s version of a Filipino trucker breakfast plate, loaded with housemade foot long lumpia, Ray’s tocino with black pepper sawsawan, Spam fries with banana ketchup, salted duck egg and tomato ensalada, and garlic fried rice topped with a sunny side-up egg.

Char Hor Fun – a typical hawker hangover noodle dish consisting of wok fried rice sheets smothered in a silky soybean gravy of beef and prawns.

In addition to its limited menu, guests will also be able to order a few classic items from Potluck’s regular rotation, such as Mama Cheung’s Laksa, Sambal Eggplant, and a fresh fruit loaded Kaya French Toast.

“2020 was definitely an interesting year to say the least,” adds Cheung. “We hope our guests will come join us to celebrate the first day of 2021 and leave with full and happy bellies!”

For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.

About Potluck Hawker Eatery | Located in Cambie Village, Potluck Hawker Eatery is a Southeast Asian counter-service style restaurant that draws inspiration from the ritual of potlucks, where families spend the day in the kitchen preparing their family’s signature dish and contributing to the table – a coming together of stomach-filling, soul-warming dishes.

