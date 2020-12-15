Homer St. Cafe & Bar Reveals Plans for a Deliciously Decadent New Year’s Eve

The GOODS from Homer St. Cafe & Bar

Vancouver, BC | Whether you decide to ring in the New Year at home or by dining out, Homer Street Café and Bar’s Executive Chef Bobby Milheron and Chef de Cuisine Tosh Agassiz are serving up two special ways to bid farewell to the craptastic year that was 2020.

For those wanting to get out of the house, Homer St. Café and Bar plans to be open on Thursday, December 31 from 11:30am to 11pm (BCCDC rules permitting), with alcohol service until 10pm. The regular in-house dining menu will be complemented with special additions, such as Northern Divine caviar, Prime Rib, and Snow Crab, and an expanded selection of bubbles and cocktails. Reservations can be made online, but walk-ins welcome with space permitting.

For those celebrating at home, the five-course New Year’s Eve Homer @ Home menu serves two people for a price of $180 and can be heated when ready to enjoy. From December 15-29, it will be available for pre-order online via Tock and by telephoning the restaurant directly at (604) 428-4299. Orders can be picked up all day December 30 and 31.

L’apéritif

Cheese & Charcuterie

Fennel salumi, chicken rillettes, la sauvagine, manchego, accoutrements, house lavash

Entrée

Chilled Snow Crab and Prawns

Classic cocktail sauce, tarragon & caper emulsion, lemon

Fish Course

House smoked Coho salmon

Dill cream cheese, capers, brioche, pickled shallots

Main Course

Rotisserie Prime Rib

20 oz, Horseradish cream, peppercorn jus

Creamed spinach & mushrooms

Mushroom and Madeira cream, spinach, lemon

Twice baked russet potato

Sour cream, cheddar, scallion, bacon bits

Dessert

Peanut butter Chocolate bar

Milk chocolate, feuilletine, salted peanuts

Beverage Director JS Dupuis, suggests pairing your 2020 last supper with his carefully curated French Bubbles Discovery Package ($147), a set of four sparkling wines from across France — each quite hard to source in British Columbia, and with one available exclusively at Homer St. The package offers a 40% discount from the restaurant’s wine list pricing and can be added to your New Year’s Eve Homer @ Home order and picked up at the same time.

Note: Homer St.’s regular menu will also be available for take-out and delivery on New Year’s Eve, December 31.