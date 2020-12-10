Community News / Commercial Drive

Pepino’s Launches New ‘Pranzo del Capo’ Takeout Menu of Hearty Italian Sandwiches

Portrait

The GOODS from Pepino’s SPAGHETTI HOUSE

Vancouver, BC | Created by culinary capo, Phil Scarfone, Pranzo del Capo, or ‘Boss’s Lunch’, is a tight menu of three sandwiches ~ The Meatball Sub, The Big Anthony Pork Parm and The Roast Beast ~ with sides like Porcini & Pecorino Romano Fries, our classic Caesar Salad, and, for a limited time, Bubbe Janet’s Matzo Ball Soup for Two!

Make it a combo with fries and add on a Brasilena Coffee Soda or an Italian Pilsner for the bossest of lunches; mini Tiramisu and Salted Caramel Budino for the sweet toothed capo.

Now available for delivery on DoorDash and for pre-order/pick-up via Tock ~ call or drop by for in-person orders.

Lunch is available for take-away only at this time but our dining room remains open for dinner.

About Pepino’s Spaghetti House | Situated in Vancouver’s Little Italy, Pepino’s is the Italian-American cousin to Osteria Savio Volpe, and older sibling to Caffe La Tana — a cozy and casual neighbourhood haunt serving up hearty dishes inspired by the home cooking of southern Italian immigrants. The 66-seat restaurant, formerly occupied for over 60 years by the iconic Nick’s Spaghetti House, adheres to the standards of traditional Italian hospitality: satisfying, simple and generous.

Pepino's Spaghetti House
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
631 Commercial Drive | WEBSITE
