‘Grounds For Coffee’ to Launch New, Seasonal Chocolate Snow Buns

The GOODS from Grounds For Coffee

Vancouver, BC | This December, Grounds for Coffee is launching a new seasonal flavour: Chocolate Snow Buns! These fluffy buns are only available from December 11th to the 14th and you can pre-order yours in advance. It’s a delicious way to get into the holiday spirit!

Stocking stuffer alert: Grounds for Coffee Cinnamon Bun Candles

Craving comfort? These candles will make your home smell like your favourite ooey gooey cinnamon buns all day long. The candles are vegan, paraben-free, 100% natural apricot & coconut wax and are handcrafted by local Vancouver candle artisan You + Me Candles. Unlike our cinnamon buns, which may only last a few minutes after opening, these candles have a burn time of 30-40 hours. Available for purchase in-app or at either Grounds for Coffee locations for $18.95.