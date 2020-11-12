‘Producers Lounge’ to Connect Music Makers and Enthusiastic Listeners on November 21st

Calling all music makers, listeners and curious minds: for one day only – Monday, November 21st (from 11am – 6:30pm PST) – the Producers Lounge invites you to ‘Connect’ via a live online series of music-related conversations and workshops featuring a curated line-up of outstanding music industry professionals.
Producers Lounge promotes women, non-binary and other underrepresented BC talent the way they believe is most effective: by highlighting and celebrating their exceptional talent. The roster of talent is impressive in its collective and individual accomplishments of those working behind the scenes across various creative and technical fields. Guests include Kinnie Star, Dawn Pemberton, Swann Barrat, Natasha Duprey and Mary Ancheta, along with headliners Ebonie Smith and Sylvia Massy. Vancouver-based polymath and Producers Lounge founder, Jane Aurora, explains why she’s especially excited about this year’s event:
“Producers Lounge Connect 2020 online brings an opportunity for all to hear from some of the worlds most inspiring women in music production. This year we welcome the incredible Ebonie Smith, engineer, producer and studio co-ordinator at Atlantic Records. Ebonie has worked with countless artists including Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Roots, Janelle Monae and is founder of Gender Amplified Inc. an organisation that celebrates and supports women and girls in music production. We are thrilled to welcome Sylvia Massy back again to share her stories of adventure recording from caves to nuclear silos, sessions with Prince and Johnny Cash and her new vintage microphone book. All music production enthusiasts are welcome. Be our guest, register in the @producersloungevancouver bio link.”
There are 0 comments