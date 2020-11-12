‘Producers Lounge’ to Connect Music Makers and Enthusiastic Listeners on November 21st

Calling all music makers, listeners and curious minds: for one day only – Monday, November 21st (from 11am – 6:30pm PST) – the Producers Lounge invites you to ‘Connect’ via a live online series of music-related conversations and workshops featuring a curated line-up of outstanding music industry professionals.

Producers Lounge promotes women, non-binary and other underrepresented BC talent the way they believe is most effective: by highlighting and celebrating their exceptional talent. The roster of talent is impressive in its collective and individual accomplishments of those working behind the scenes across various creative and technical fields. Guests include Kinnie Star, Dawn Pemberton, Swann Barrat, Natasha Duprey and Mary Ancheta, along with headliners Ebonie Smith and Sylvia Massy. Vancouver-based polymath and Producers Lounge founder, Jane Aurora, explains why she’s especially excited about this year’s event: