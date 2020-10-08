Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // A Dozen Freshly Shucked Beauties at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Portrait

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

Yesterday I spent a couple hours thinking and writing about oysters and how they might be ripe for a different approach by restaurants. By the time I’d finished the piece I was craving some freshly shucked oysters in the half-shell so badly that I left my desk and literally ran over to Fanny Bay Oyster Bar for a dozen Happy Hour kusshis served with a little horseradish, mignonette and crisp white wine. The experience reminded me of how the consumption of fresh oysters is such a singular pleasure. There really isn’t any other food trip like it. “Everything was different now. Everything.” was how Anthony Bourdain described the wake of his first slurp as a child, and I get it. Try as I might I have no sharp memory of my first oyster, but the effect on my psyche now whenever I tilt my head and tease an oyster from its shell with the tip of my tongue is wholly nostalgic, like a ballpark hot dog or the autumnal alchemy of turkey gravy stained red with cranberry sauce. I sometimes go many months without an oyster, but when a loaded shell finds its way to back to my fingers it’s a tingly thing, like standing on a precipice and looking down. My eyes widen. My heart tweaks. The oceanic taste that follows the act is one of adventure, of rebellion, of graduation, of indulgence — and then I get to do it eleven more times.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9510 | WEBSITE
COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // A Dozen Freshly Shucked Beauties at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar on Hunt for Executive Chef

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.

Lexicon / Downtown

The Dictionary Entry for the Most Replayed Scene of Vancouver's 2011 Stanley Cup Riot

"The only thing that made me laugh in the immediate wake of the Canucks riot was the Flashbang Nutshot."

6 Places
Heads Up / Downtown

Eight Films to Watch at Home and On the Big Screen During the Vancouver International Film Fest

Thalia goes through the many films screening at VIFF this year and taps eight for her Must Watch list...

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Short-Lived Wine Bar Was Getting Ready for Opening Day

This #TBT is a reminder that it would be great if we could support the little guys if/when we can. The chain restaurants will be fine. 

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Onion Ring-Topped Bacon Cheeseburger at Hawksworth

Beyond the taste of the delicious thing, the appeal is sustained by an appreciation of consistently perfect presentation.

Heads Up / Downtown

‘The Truffle Hunters’ Film Set to Draw Food Lovers to Exclusive Screenings

Tickets to watch this gem on the big screen aren't quite as hard to come by as the fancy Italian truffles at its centre, but they are still limited to only 50 seats per venue per screening.

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

FIRST LOOK // New ‘Shuck Shuck’ Oyster Bar Opening Soon in Chinatown

First timers Larry Lau and Waylon Sharp are aiming to reinvent the oyster bar this month at 227 East Pender Street.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

The Slow Destruction of a Beloved Chinatown Sign

The beautiful street-level sign been slowly swallowed by graffiti over the past 10 years -- inch by inch, letter by letter, word by word.

Intelligence Briefs

On Sugary Bread, Sexist Drink Writers and How to Spot Indoor Dining Risks

In his latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds beloved eateries closing for good and Canadian cities shutting down again.

31 Places
Community News

Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

Tea and Two Slices

On the NDP Buying Our Votes and Vancouver Being Totally Awesome (But Not Really)

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds ancient mummies being opened and good news among the bad.

Previous
‘Book Your Bubble’ for Private Guided Tours of Whistler’s Audain Art Museum
Next
Several Jobs Available at the Naramata Inn

Comfort Food

See more from Comfort Food
Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Pecorino Garlic Knots at Savio Volpe

I try to avoid preceding meals with a bunch of carbs, but I'll make happy exceptions when they're warm and loaded like this.

Comfort Food / Gastown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // This Is Why There Are a Half-Dozen Locations of Meat & Bread

The rolled-up beauty is hit with high heat to blister the skin, resulting in toothsome crackling that will make your knees buckle.

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Onion Ring-Topped Bacon Cheeseburger at Hawksworth

Beyond the taste of the delicious thing, the appeal is sustained by an appreciation of consistently perfect presentation.

Comfort Food / Mt. Pleasant

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Overwhelmingly Decadent Milkshakes of Mt. Pleasant

My favourite sees chocolate ice cream mixed with peanut butter and pretzels, all topped with Nutella whipped cream...