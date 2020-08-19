Cibo Trattoria, Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar Introduce New Negroni, Aperitivo Hour Menus

The GOODS from Cibo & UVA

Vancouver, BC | Fans of Italian fare and cocktails can take a refreshing sip and a culinary trip via a new specialty Negroni menu available at Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar and a daily Aperitivo Hour menu offered at Uva and its sister restaurant Cibo Trattoria beginning today.

UVA NEGRONI MENU

Uva’s talented team of bartenders have come together to debut a collection of one-of-a-kind cocktails inspired by the ubiquitous and beloved Negroni, a classic Italian aperitivo typically comprising gin, vermouth and Campari. Offered at $16 each, Uva’s new menu of Negroni libations includes:

– L’Essenziale (Bombay Sapphire, Lillet Rosé, Cocchi Americano, wild orange essential oil);

– Early Buds (Earl Grey-infused Bombay Sapphire, Campari, dry vermouth Uva blend, rose water);

– Violetta (Bombay Sapphire, Bitter Bianco, Cocchi Americano, crème de violette);

– Oscuro (Bombay Sapphire infused with active charcoal, Punt e Mes, Aperol);

– Stella (star anise-infused Flor de Caña 5 yr, mango-infused Campari, Bitter Bianco);

– Summer Ruby (Bombay Sapphire, Aperol, Noilly Prat Ambré, rhubarb bitters).

APERITIVO HOUR AT CIBO AND UVA

Available daily from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at both Cibo and Uva, Aperitivo Hour offers guests special prices on house wine ($6 per glass, $30 per bottle), Mission Hill ‘Estate Series’ sauvignon blanc, cabernet merlot or rosé and La Pieve ‘Pergolo’ Prosecco ($8 per glass, $40 per bottle) and $8 house cocktails in addition to small bites for $5 each such as:

– Gnocchi Fritti (whipped smoked salmon and ricotta dip);

– Arancini (daily rotating flavour);

– Giardiniera and Dip (house-made crunchy pickled vegetable medley with dip);

– Salumi (choice of daily selection);

– Panissa (crispy chickpea fries with aioli).

Cibo will also offer an expanded food menu during Aperitivo Hour that features:

– Olives (citrus and herb-marinated), $7;

– Bruschetta (blistered cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano Reggiano, balsamic, smoked salt), $8;

– White Anchovies on Toast (citrus and olive oil-marinated anchovies, grilled ciabatta), $9;

– Piatto di Formaggi (selection of local and imported cheese with accompaniments), $11;

– Pizza al Taglio (Roman-style pizza, tomato, basil, fior di latte), $12.

– Carciofi (crispy artichoke hearts, whipped ricotta, lemon, pepper), $14;

– Polpette (pork and beef meatballs, tomato, parmesan, herb crumb), $14;

– Burrata (Italian burrata, English peas, onion seed crisp, lemon gremolata), $17;

– Carpaccio (rosemary aioli, crispy caper, grilled garlic scape, semi-dry tomatoes, pickled cipollini, crostini), $19;

RESERVATIONS | Reservations for Cibo Trattoria can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 604-602-9570, while Uva accepts walk-ins only based on availability.

For more information about Cibo Trattoria, go to cibotrattoria.com, become a fan of /CiboTrattoria on Facebook and follow @CiboTrattoria on Twitter and @cibotrattoria on Instagram. Cibo Trattoria also offers private dining spaces available to be booked for evening and weekend functions. For more information, enquiries and pricing for private functions, call 604-602-9570 or email info@cibotrattoria.ca.

ABOUT CIBO TRATTORIA | Paying homage to the experience of an authentic Italian trattoria — where simple, rustic food, casual service and good wine goes hand-in-hand — Cibo Trattoria presents an unforgettable dining experience and memorable outing in the heart of downtown Vancouver whether for daily breakfast, lunch or dinner service or weekend brunch. Located in the city’s vibrant theatre and cultural district, Cibo’s cozy and inviting dining room is the perfect spot for any occasion or social gathering — a warm and intimate enclave where guests can relax and enjoy a wide-ranging list of Old- and New-World wines and sample hearty, Italian-inspired dishes and daily specials made from scratch and prepared in a traditional manner that showcases understated elegance on each plate.

ABOUT UVA WINE & COCKTAIL BAR | Located within the chic Moda Hotel in the heart of downtown Vancouver, UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar has built a long-standing reputation as one of the preeminent wine and cocktail bars not only in the city but across the country. Winner of the prestigious gold medal for Best Wine Bar in the Georgia Straight’s annual Golden Plate Awards from 2010 through ’19 and singled out for a spot on the 2018 compilation of Canada’s 50 Best Bars, UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar offers an elegant gathering spot for wine and spirit connoisseurs seeking a sanctuary that tempts both eye and palate alike. Pairing Cibo Trattoria’s Italian-inspired cuisine, choice charcuterie and artisanal cheese with an eclectic menu of enticing cocktails, refined wines and import and local craft beers, UVA is a relaxed-yet-cosmopolitan interpretation of an authentic Italian enoteca.