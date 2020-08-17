DL Chicken Shack to Pop-up at Steel & Oak for One Weekend Only

The GOODS from The Downlow Chicken Shack

Vancouver, BC | DL Chicken Shack is making its way to The Royal City for one weekend only. The Nashville Hot Chicken eatery is popping up inside Steel & Oak Brewing Co. (1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster) on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August 23rd. A limited menu, featuring DL’s popular Hot Chicken thigh sandos, two-piece combos with slaw or mac salad, can be enjoyed alongside many of Steel & Oak’s great brews. There may also be a couple surprises in-store.

“Jordan (Foss) and I are super stoked to bring DL to New West,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken Shack. “Steel & Oak’s new patio is great and I heard they’re upping the sound system. Beer and fried chicken couldn’t be a better combo. We look forward to meeting some new faces!”

All of DL’s Hot Chicken signature spice levels will be available, from mild, medium, hot, extra hot, to “A Side of Milk”. DL uses Livia’s potato buns for their sandos.

The DL Chicken pop-up is taking place on Steel & Oak’s newly created patio, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 23rd. Orders will be taken on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, please visit DL Chicken on Instagram.