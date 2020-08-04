Second Location of Plant-Based Vietnamese Eatery ‘Do Chay’ Now Open in Yaletown

The GOODS from Do Chay

Vancouver, BC | Do Chay Saigon Vegetarian has soft opened its second location. Located at 1269 Hamilton Street, the plant-based Vietnamese restaurant brings its popular dishes to Yaletown. Guests can expect all-day menu classics such as its cast iron seared coconut rice cakes, black garlic eggplant, and vegan pho, along with neighbourhood specials and an expanded cocktail list.

During COVID-19, the main dining room seats up to 25 people, while the expansive patio can seat up to 18.

“When we first opened our Kingsway location last year, we weren’t sure what to expect, but the community embraced us and continues to do so,” says Patrick Do, who will oversee Do Chay Yaletown with his sister, Victoria Do, and mom Yen Do. “We are excited for even more people to discover Do Chay and our commitment to approachable, plant-based Vietnamese food.”

Previously the home of sister restaurant House Special, the black and white space has been refreshed to create an open and airy ambience, allowing the bright dishes to pop and standout. The Do family’s travel mementos, images, and vintage birdcages are decorated throughout. Further renovations are coming to complete the space by end of summer.

As an ode to one of House Special’s most popular items, Uncle Hing’s Chicken Wings, Do Chay Yaletown will have an exclusive dish on its menu called Uncle Hing’s Wings made with oyster mushrooms and Do Chay’s Ish Sauce (vegan fish sauce). Two other dishes exclusive to Yaletown includes a refreshing Mango Salad with seitan, lime leaf, bird’s eye chili, peanut, onion, pickled carrots, and lime; and Do Chay Dumplings filled with bamboo, jicama, and peanuts with coconut milk and Ish Sauce.

Many of Do Chay’s flavourful, fun, and inventive plant-based dishes are on the Yaletown menu. Other notables include its Monsoon Roll, Tumeric Banh Xeo Crepe, and XO Potstickers. About eighty per cent of the menu is vegan, with a couple vegetarian options that include eggs.

Do Chay Yaletown is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m seven days a week. Reservations can be made online for the dining room. Patio is first-come, first-serve. Take-out is also available, as is delivery through UberEats.

For more information, please visit www.dochay.ca.