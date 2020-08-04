Community News / Yaletown

Second Location of Plant-Based Vietnamese Eatery ‘Do Chay’ Now Open in Yaletown

Portrait

The GOODS from Do Chay

Vancouver, BC | Do Chay Saigon Vegetarian has soft opened its second location. Located at 1269 Hamilton Street, the plant-based Vietnamese restaurant brings its popular dishes to Yaletown. Guests can expect all-day menu classics such as its cast iron seared coconut rice cakes, black garlic eggplant, and vegan pho, along with neighbourhood specials and an expanded cocktail list.

During COVID-19, the main dining room seats up to 25 people, while the expansive patio can seat up to 18.

“When we first opened our Kingsway location last year, we weren’t sure what to expect, but the community embraced us and continues to do so,” says Patrick Do, who will oversee Do Chay Yaletown with his sister, Victoria Do, and mom Yen Do. “We are excited for even more people to discover Do Chay and our commitment to approachable, plant-based Vietnamese food.”

Previously the home of sister restaurant House Special, the black and white space has been refreshed to create an open and airy ambience, allowing the bright dishes to pop and standout. The Do family’s travel mementos, images, and vintage birdcages are decorated throughout. Further renovations are coming to complete the space by end of summer.

As an ode to one of House Special’s most popular items, Uncle Hing’s Chicken Wings, Do Chay Yaletown will have an exclusive dish on its menu called Uncle Hing’s Wings made with oyster mushrooms and Do Chay’s Ish Sauce (vegan fish sauce). Two other dishes exclusive to Yaletown includes a refreshing Mango Salad with seitan, lime leaf, bird’s eye chili, peanut, onion, pickled carrots, and lime; and Do Chay Dumplings filled with bamboo, jicama, and peanuts with coconut milk and Ish Sauce.

Many of Do Chay’s flavourful, fun, and inventive plant-based dishes are on the Yaletown menu. Other notables include its Monsoon Roll, Tumeric Banh Xeo Crepe, and XO Potstickers. About eighty per cent of the menu is vegan, with a couple vegetarian options that include eggs.

Do Chay Yaletown is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m seven days a week. Reservations can be made online for the dining room. Patio is first-come, first-serve. Take-out is also available, as is delivery through UberEats.

For more information, please visit www.dochay.ca.

Do Chay (Yaletown)
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1269 Hamilton St. | WEBSITE
Second Location of Plant-Based Vietnamese Eatery ‘Do Chay’ Now Open in Yaletown
Highly Anticipated ‘Do Chay’ Eatery to Launch in Yaletown Over Long Weekend

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Highly Anticipated ‘Do Chay’ Eatery to Launch in Yaletown Over Long Weekend

From the new black tile on the bar to the hanging birdcages, the 50-seat Vietnamese restaurant is looking clean and sharp.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

A Sneak Peek Inside Cioppino’s Expansion

The 'Enoteca' private function rooms adjacent to Cioppino's are being renovated so as to be fully absorbed by the latter.

Restaurant Graveyard / Yaletown

Remembering the Elegant Weirdness of Yaletown’s Long-Shuttered Elixir Bistro

The first (and very likely last) Vancouver restaurant to ever screen a live feed of its dining room above its washroom urinals.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Sneak Peek Inside Yaletown’s New Steakhouse

The highly anticipated 214 seat restaurant from the Toptable Group is finally coming together at 1109 Hamilton Street.

Popular

Diner / Burnaby

One of BC’s Top Restaurants Set to Close Due to Massive Rent Increase

The award-winning PearTree - a fixture for 23 years - was a driving force in the development of British Columbia's culinary identity.

Smoke Breaks

Vancouver Suddenly Has Hundreds of New Patios, So What Happens When It Rains?

We might be in the midst of a sun-soaked heat wave, but one day our full patios are going to be introduced to the real Vancouver.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

‘The Keefer Yard’ Prepares to Tee Off in Chinatown

The narrow but deep vacant lot beside The Keefer Bar is currently being transformed into The Keefer Yard, an al fresco space dedicated to outdoor games and good times.

Community News / Downtown

Fairmont Pacific Rim to Transfer Ownership of Giovane Cafe to Team Behind Pizzeria Farina and Ask For Luigi

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Spain

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Followed Barcelona’s Lead and Seized Empty Homes

The Catalonian city has notified landlords that they will fill their empty apartments with tenants if they don't do it themselves.

Previous
The View From Your Window #236
Next
Beer Brief, Vol. 40

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Only a Few Days Left to Score Tickets to the ‘At Home Edition’ of the Schoolyard Harvest Dinner

Community News

New Patios, New Seasonal Features and Expanded Reservations for Kitchen Table Group

5 Places
Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Winery Reopens Doors With New Procedures and Protocols

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Brewing Releases New ‘Pride & Joy’ Cider-Beer Hybrid