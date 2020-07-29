Heads Up

Why Widespread Diagnostic Testing Has Not Stopped the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus

(via) The way in which the world has developed and ramped up testing for Covid-19 is a Herculean achievement, so much so that our diagnostic regime seems like a dependable and efficient matter of course. The truth is it’s still an incredibly complex and imperfect thing with very little uniformity in terms of speed. This is so for Canada and the rest of the world. Executing millions of tests a day is a huge deal, but the bottom line is that it has not slowed the spread of the virus (witness the current situation in Florida and Texas). This explainer from Wendover Productions breaks it down with a wide angle, touches on the potential of community sewage testing for data collection (true story), and warns of the need of improvement by the time flu season arrives this Fall.

