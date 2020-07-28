‘The Keefer Yard’ Prepares to Tee Off in Chinatown

You know that narrow but deep vacant lot beside The Keefer Bar in Chinatown? It’s currently being transformed into The Keefer Yard, an al fresco space dedicated to outdoor games and good times.

The idea for The Keefer Yard is simple: run long rows of bench-style seats against both walls and front them with a 9-hole putting green. Putters and balls are available to rent for a small fee that will be donated to local charitable organisations, starting with the Hogan’s Alley Society. There will be other games to play, too (eg. horseshoes), and GM Keenan Hood tells me he’s also planning for a food truck to be present.

To the left of the entrance will be a 12-foot bar, which will feature two cocktails on tap, special slushies, Good Company beer, a new collab cider from Dominion called ‘Chinatown Cheeky’, and a few other sips besides. The whole lot, which is owned by Anthem Properties, is being fenced in for this project, with access strictly controlled to meet the BC Health Officer’s Covid-19 protocols.

The Keefer Yard is set to launch this Saturday, August 1st. Take a look…