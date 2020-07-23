Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

One of our young friends in the hospitality industry is fighting cancer right now. He doesn’t want a big fuss made and would prefer to keep his struggle as private as possible. Those closest to him have decided to respect the latter wish and ignore the former by hosting a big (but socially distanced) Aussie BBQ in his honour on the sprawling patio at Dachi this Tuesday, July 28th from 3pm to 10pm.

The outdoor feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and plenty of salad. Desserts, namely Lamingtons and Pavlova, are being supplied by Cadeaux Bakery. Others pitching in with food, drinks, labour and love are Dachi, Kissa Tanto, Bao Bei, Tocador, Livia, Legends Haul, Glasfurd and Walker, Scout Winery, TH Winery, Rigour & Whimsy Winery, Lighting Rock Winery, Sunday in August Winery, Sur Lie Wines, Strange Fellows Brewery, Dominion Cider, Tanqueray 10 and Kodama Ice. In addition to the clean and natural wines being poured there will be a fun cocktail list with drinks slung by some of Vancouver’s top bartenders. Bonus: buckets of cold Australian beer!

The event, which is not ticketed, will strictly adhere to all Covid-19 restaurant service protocols. Prices will be fair with all proceeds going to support our friend and his family. Anticipate good times, Aussie tunes, and lots of loving vibes from a community coming together for a great human being.