Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

Portrait

One of our young friends in the hospitality industry is fighting cancer right now. He doesn’t want a big fuss made and would prefer to keep his struggle as private as possible. Those closest to him have decided to respect the latter wish and ignore the former by hosting a big (but socially distanced) Aussie BBQ in his honour on the sprawling patio at Dachi this Tuesday, July 28th from 3pm to 10pm.

The outdoor feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and plenty of salad. Desserts, namely Lamingtons and Pavlova, are being supplied by Cadeaux Bakery. Others pitching in with food, drinks, labour and love are Dachi, Kissa Tanto, Bao Bei, Tocador, Livia, Legends Haul, Glasfurd and Walker, Scout Winery, TH Winery, Rigour & Whimsy Winery, Lighting Rock Winery, Sunday in August Winery, Sur Lie Wines, Strange Fellows Brewery, Dominion Cider, Tanqueray 10 and Kodama Ice. In addition to the clean and natural wines being poured there will be a fun cocktail list with drinks slung by some of Vancouver’s top bartenders. Bonus: buckets of cold Australian beer!

The event, which is not ticketed, will strictly adhere to all Covid-19 restaurant service protocols. Prices will be fair with all proceeds going to support our friend and his family. Anticipate good times, Aussie tunes, and lots of loving vibes from a community coming together for a great human being.

Dachi
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2297 Hastings St. | WEBSITE
Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van
Scout List Vol. 567

There are 0 comments

Hastings Sunrise

Comfort Food / Hastings Sunrise

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The ‘How Is This a Salad?’ Cobb Salad at Red Wagon

Including any kind of salad on our Comfort Food map might seem a little...er...wrong, but shut up and look at this thing.

Comfort Food / Hastings Sunrise

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Snappy, All-Dressed Wieners on East Hastings

The Chicago-style 'Wrigley Field' is my go-to at 'What's Up? Hot Dog!', but no matter the condiments the star is always the wiener.

Definitive Records / Hastings Sunrise

Definitive Records With Dachi Sous Chef and Local So-and-So, Daniel Williams

This week we tasked the sous chef at East Hastings' Dachi with choosing three records of especially impactful goodness.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Hastings Sunrise

Picking Grapes With Stephen Whiteside of Dachi

We put our Picking Grapes questions to Stephen Whiteside, sommelier and co-owner of East Vancouver's Dachi.

Seen In Vancouver / Hastings Sunrise

‘Drink Beer, Hail Satan’ — Guy Fieri on East Hastings

Food celeb Guy Fieri was in town shooting in Hastings-Sunrise today, parking his '68 Camaro out front of two neighbourhood joints.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

Dachi Ready on East Hastings

The new PNW-inspired restaurant officially opens in the old Campagnolo Roma space on Wednesday, December 19.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 567

15 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from July 16 to July 22, 2020.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Community News / Whistler

Register Now for the Audain Art Museum’s First ‘Tuesday Night Talk’ With Artist Ian Wallace

Heads Up

Refresh Market’s Highly Anticipated Spring Edition Will Be Virtual on April 25th

The online event will include studio tours, workshops, tutorials and looks behind-the-scenes with their TBA line-up of vendors.

3 Places
Community News / Downtown

Miku, Minami, Gyoza Bar Introduce To-Go Menu Options for Takeout and Delivery

Honour Bound

See more from Honour Bound
Honour Bound / Strathcona

The Writers’ Exchange Seeking Tables, Chairs, Fridge for Two New Spaces

The local kids literacy program has been able to secure new spaces, but they need some help in furnishing them...

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Honour Bound

Stock Up On Provisions From These Local Food Stores and Wineries

We get the appeal and convenience of the major grocery chains, but it's vital to support the little guys as much as we can right now.

Honour Bound

Spend Your Canadian Emergency Response Benefit Like You Love Vancouver

The big box stores, chain restaurants and online giants don't need your money as much as the little guys do right now.