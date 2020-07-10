Heads Up / The Islands

Baja-Inspired ‘Tranquilo’ Restaurant Opens at Galiano Island’s Bodega Ridge

Portrait

Scene from Bodega Ridge’s new Tranquilo. Photo: Jarusha Brown Photography

Now that we’re in Phase 3, we’re ready to move from fantasizing about leaving town to actually making a break for the ferry. First stop: Bodega Ridge on Galiano Island!

Our plan is to hike a little (forest trails offer more than enough space to take off your mask and breathe in the fresh air), swim a little, and eat a lot. Not only do Bodega offer cabins that come outfitted with kitchens for stay-in meals, but they’ve also just launched Tranquilo, a Baja-inspired restaurant that offers both dine-in and take-out options. Here’s the scoop from Bodega:

Bodega Ridge is excited to announce the opening of Tranquilo, an exciting Baja-inspired pop up featuring local ingredients and flavours from all over the Pacific Coast. Chef Elmark Andres has a love for big flavours, enriched with his time at Bao Bei & the Dirty Apron and he’s excited to work with the ingredients from our kitchen garden, and the farms of Galiano and the Cowichan Valley as well as 6 rotating craft beers, both local and imported wine and fresh cocktails. You can see the full menu here.

Hours are Fridays from 5pm to 10pm, Saturdays from 5pm to 10pm and Sunday brunch (Chilaquiles!) from 9am to 12pm. For all the details, checkout the Bodega Ridge website here. Days of beach combing and forest hikes await!

  • Bodega Cove
  • Jarusha Brown Photography
  • Bodega Cove
  • BodegaRidge-May2016-105
  • Jarusha Brown Photography
  • BodegaRidge-May2016-115
  • 150402_Bodega_Cabin_Interior_1-Edit
  • BodegaRidge-May2016-109
  • BodegaRidge-May2016-118
  • Bodega ridge
  • Bodega Ridge
  • Jarusha Brown Photography
  • Bodega Ridge
  • Bodega Ridge
  • Jarusha Brown Photography
  • Bodega Ridge
  • Meeting Room, main building at Bodega Ridge
  • Bodega Ridge

