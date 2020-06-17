Remembering the Hotel Restaurant and Bar That Championed Local Seafood

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

Yew Seafood + Bar was a sprawling, casual fine dining restaurant located in the Four Seasons Hotel lobby at 791 West Georgia Street. Opened in 2007, it quickly earned a reputation for being one of the better hotel restaurants in Vancouver. Its focus on sustainably harvested seafood set it apart and made it instrumental in introducing international visitors to the delicious bounty of British Columbia’s coast. Remarkable chefs came and went in Yew’s first few years, but the restaurant really came into its own after chef Ned Bell took the helm in 2011. His artful tenure here informed the publication of Bell’s excellent cookbook, Lure, in 2017. Yew was always well known for its bar program, which consistently produced cocktail cards worthy of repeat visits. It closed, along with the Four Seasons Hotel, in early 2020.