Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Hotel Restaurant and Bar That Championed Local Seafood

Portrait

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

Yew Seafood + Bar was a sprawling, casual fine dining restaurant located in the Four Seasons Hotel lobby at 791 West Georgia Street. Opened in 2007, it quickly earned a reputation for being one of the better hotel restaurants in Vancouver. Its focus on sustainably harvested seafood set it apart and made it instrumental in introducing international visitors to the delicious bounty of British Columbia’s coast. Remarkable chefs came and went in Yew’s first few years, but the restaurant really came into its own after chef Ned Bell took the helm in 2011. His artful tenure here informed the publication of Bell’s excellent cookbook, Lure, in 2017. Yew was always well known for its bar program, which consistently produced cocktail cards worthy of repeat visits. It closed, along with the Four Seasons Hotel, in early 2020.

  • FPO_VCR_426
  • FPO_VCR_819
  • VCR_243
  • VCR_812
  • VCR_416
  • VCR_415
  • VCR_779
  • VCR_244
  • VCR_817
  • VCR_049
  • VCR_048
  • VCR_813
  • VCR_047
  • FPO_VCR_822
  • VCR_045
  • VCR_044
  • FPO_VCR_552
  • VCR_821
  • FPO_VCR_540
  • FPO_VCR_410
YEW seafood
Neighbourhood: Downtown
791 West Georgia St. (Closed) | 604-692-4939 | WEBSITE
Remembering the Hotel Restaurant and Bar That Championed Local Seafood
Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Seen In Vancouver / Downtown

PHOTOS // Scenes From Friday’s Protest Against Racism and Police Brutality

Local photographer Jonathan Norton was at the protest on Friday, June 5th and shared some of his images with us.

Opening Soon / Downtown

‘Cold Tea’ Softly Opens in Storied Location

The launch of the 130-seat, 4,600 sqft Chinese/Vietnamese restaurant was set back by the pandemic, but they're good to go.

Heads Up / Downtown

‘Superbaba’ Popping Up for Evening Delivery and Take-Out Service at Cafe Medina

The pop up will focus on Superbaba favourites like falafel, shawarma, fresh baked pita and their signature turmeric cookie.

Track and Food / Downtown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateurs on Reopening, the New ‘Food Coalition’ and More

In this episode we speak with the owners of two of Vancouver's best independent restaurants about what's next.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

‘Lunch Lady’ (Almost) Ready on The Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food restaurant on Commercial Drive is 99% finished. Take a look inside...

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Bar Chickadee, Opening Soon in Chinatown

The owners of Juke Fried Chicken have divided their space in half to create a new cocktail bar, which opens June 12.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Bourdain’s Beloved ‘Lunch Lady’ Opening New Vietnamese Eatery in Vancouver

The Tran family is turning their Five Elements Cafe into a new Vietnamese restaurant with some help from a famous friend...

Previous
June 20 Is Kouign Amann Day! Bake Your Own or Order For Pick-Up at Beaucoup Bakery
Next
Baked Goods For a Cause at Harvest Community Foods

Restaurant Graveyard

See more from Restaurant Graveyard
Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

It Was Only in Kits for a Few Years, But This Airy Bistro Made a Delicious Impact

A contemporary of neighbours Gastropod and Fuel, Laurent and Valerie Devin's Bistrot Bistro outlasted both.

Restaurant Graveyard / West Vancouver

This North Shore Restaurant Won Big Awards (But Lasted Only Five Years)

Named one of Canada’s Top Ten Best New Restaurants of 2008 by enRoute magazine, Fraiche was a breath of fresh, mountain air.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Requiem for a Short-Lived, Spanish-Themed Wine Bar in Gastown

Though wine bars are rare in Vancouver, Tempranillo was not as successful as it could/should have been, closing a year after opening. 