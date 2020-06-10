Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Owners of Como Taperia Detail Patio Struggle With City Hall

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a local writer, bartender and sommelier. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in Vancouver and around the globe.

In this episode, we chat with two of the owners of Mount Pleasant’s award-winning Como Taperia restaurant, Shaun Layton and Frankie Harrington, about their desperate Hail Mary attempt to shake the City to its senses after it denied their TEPP (Temporary Expedited Patio Program) application. In case you missed it, they wrote a Instagram post detailing why they had been turned down. It received an enormous amount of support from Vancouverites angry at the bureaucratic red tape. Consequently, a meeting was quickly set up to discuss their situation, and lo! A summer patio license is on its way. Yeah!

