BoomBox Brewing and DL Chicken Collaborate on Special Beer to Benefit Hospitality Workers in Need

Vancouver, BC | BoomBox Brewing and Downlow Chicken Shack (DL Chicken) have teamed up on a three-day, beer and merchandise drop, with proceeds benefiting the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community (VanFBC) Relief Fund. The Double Dry Hopped (DDH) IPA “hyped” collection is available Thursday, April 9 to 11, 2020 at The American, DL Chicken, and online via BoomBox Brewing.

“We kicked around the idea of a collab beer for a while now,” says Kent Courtice, founder of BoomBox Brewing. “Doug and I are self-proclaimed sneakerheads. The packaging is our cheeky ode to sneaker culture, while raising money for a great cause within our very own community.”

The DDH IPA features the hypest hops Courtice could get, including Nelson Sauvin, Galaxy, Cryo Citra, and Mosaic. Each sip will have tropical, passionfruit, mango, and lychee notes, with fresh crushed gooseberries and spicy black pepper. In addition to the limited-edition beer, fans can also get their hands on t-shirts and specially branded TeKu glassware.

“This is the full package,” adds Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken and Downlow Burgers. “We definitely had some fun with it! Not only that, we also created the perfect pairing with this beer, a limited-edition burrito. The flavours go well with all the hops.” The Boom Chicken Boom Boom Burrito is available only at The American (926 Main Street) for takeout and delivery.

Double Dry Hopped (DDH) IPA “Hyped” Collection Menu

– DDH IPA Beer: Available at DL Chicken with the purchase of a chicken sando, The American for takeout and delivery, and BoomBox Brewing online for delivery.

– T-shirts and Teku glassware: Available only at The American for takeout.

– Boom Chicken Boom Boom Burrito: Available only at The American for takeout and delivery.

To ensure proper social distancing, 40 four-packs a day will be available between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a limit of two four-packs per person.

About DL Chicken Shack | Launched in 2018 by Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann, DL Chicken Shack brings Southern\ charm and hospitality to Vancouver with its take on Nashville Hot Chicken – the popular crispy, fried chicken style known for its signature paste blend of “hot” spices. Guests can also find a variety of creative fried chicken sandos, fries on “the downlow”, and more on the current menu. Open seven days a week.

About BoomBox Brewing | Boombox specialized in all things hoppy and sour. Kent Courtice and Ryan Seller brewed their first beer together in 2009. In 2014 they met Phil Spureon at a craft beer seminar and haven’t looked back since. Boombox is the result of these three friends and their hard work and dedication to producing great beer. Phil originally hails from Australia, and when not in the brewery, works as a geologist and economist. Phil is an award winning homebrewer, VanBrewers member, beer geek and a BJCP certified beer judge. Kent is an award winning homebrewer, VanBrewers member and former VanBrewers executive.

