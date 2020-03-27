Commercial Drive’s ‘La Tana’ Offering Pizza Kits, Take-Out Meals and Much More

The GOODS from La Tana

Vancouver, BC | While Osteria Savio Volpe and their sister restaurants Pepino’s Spaghetti House and Caffè La Tana remain closed for dine-in service, the Caffè La Tana team has been working hard to make use of their kitchens’ supplies and resources to prepare and package as many ready-to-eat meals as possible.

– Stocking the coolers and shelves daily at the little alimentari. Everything is being sold exclusively to go, at cost or below, from their kitchens to yours.

– Pick-up / take-out is available daily from 10am-4pm – call 604-428-5462 or email info [at] caffelatana.ca.

– Selling ready-to-eat meals (rotating menu of pasta, panini, salads & sides) as well as packaging house made sauces and fresh & frozen pasta, dressings & condiments, butter & eggs, meat & cheese, fresh & preserved produce.

– NEW: Pizza Kits ($25 each) and are fantastic for at-home family cooking. Great for family, individuals and ‘roomies’ alike. Fun and engaging activity and great for quality time. Each kit includes the following:

– 2 x 300g balls of dough

– 1 x 500ml pomodoro

– 1 x anchovies

– 1 x 250ml sliced dried sausage

Pasta making is also a great option for a comforting and elevated at-home meal. Pick-up fresh pasta at La Tana or all the ingredients to make it a casa, in Savio Volpe’s signature Vancouver-Italian style.