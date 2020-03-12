Festive ‘Easter To-Go’ Feasts Back at Railtown Catering

The GOODS from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | The talented team of classically trained chefs at Railtown Catering is helping get hosts out of the kitchen and make the most of the Easter holiday by serving up their signature gourmet Easter To-Go packages, which come ready to eat or ready to heat, available for pickup or delivery on April 12 and 13.

The popular ready-made festive feasts are suitable for four to 6 or eight to 10 people and include a honey-glazed bone-in ham with house-made caraway mustard, an array of side dishes, scalloped potatoes with gruyere cheese, hot cross buns with whipped butter and dessert.

Railtown’s Holiday Easter To-Go Heat-and-Serve packages are priced at $199 plus tax for the small package or $339 plus tax for the larger package, with the Ready-To-Eat option available for an additional $30 for small packages and $50 for large packages. Packages are available for pickup at Railtown Cafe at 397 Railway Street in Vancouver or delivery within the Greater Vancouver area for an additional charge.

$199 Small (serves 4 – 6) | $339 Large (serves 10 – 12)

Available for pick-up or delivery

EASTER TO-GO MENU

Honey-Glazed Bone-in Ham with House-made Caraway Mustard (pre-sliced)

Organic Spring Greens with Asparagus, Haricots Verts, Teardrop Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Toasted Almonds & Aged Sherry Vinaigrette

Cucumber Salad with Fresh Dill and Sour Cream Dressing

Scalloped Potatoes with Gruyère Cheese

Buttered Sweet Peas & Baby Carrots with Mint

Braised Red Cabbage

Roasted Root Vegetables with Caramelized Onions, Wild Mushroom & White Asparagus

Hot Cross Buns with Whipped Butter

Classic Rhubarb Crumble with House-made Vanilla Ice Cream

Railtown Catering will donate a portion of the proceeds from each package sold to Mission Possible, a non-profit neighbourhood organization that provides street-level care for those with immediate and critical needs in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“The whole point of these packages is to take away the hassle of holiday entertaining,” says Railtown Catering Chef and Co-owner Dan Olson. “We look forward to once again helping people take time out of the kitchen and spend more time with friends and family while also giving a little something back to those who are most in need this holiday season.”

To Order: Orders for Railtown Catering’s Easter To-Go packages must be received by Wednesday, April 8 at noon and may be placed online at www.railtowncatering.ca or by calling 604-568-8811. Deliveries and pick-up are available on April 12 and 13.

Pre-order your package now by calling 604-568-8811 or online.

ABOUT RAILTOWN CATERING | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day and located in the heart of Vancouver’s heritage Railtown District, Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style and provides personalized food and beverage menus for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown Catering’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.