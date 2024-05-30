St. Lawrence Restaurant is Growing Their FOH Team of Service Professionals

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | St. Lawrence is expanding our front of house team! We have an intimate yet fierce dining room that reflects our French roots. We are hiring a restaurant professional with a minimum of five years experience in food and beverage, with at least two of those years in casual-fine dining service. Our ideal candidates must be detail oriented while juggling many tasks at once, are enthusiastic about learning and have a passion for creating truly exceptional experiences for their guests. Our service is structured around the deep belief that we are stronger working as a team and will be looking for individuals who display an eagerness to work collaboratively with our crew.

You can expect a positive, supportive and fast-paced work environment, and the chance to join a truly passionate and professional team. While bilingual French speakers are optimal, it’s not essential.

Our staff are well compensated with competitive wages and generous gratuities. We also offer extended health benefits and RSP program with matched contributions.

Interested applicants can email their resumes to [email protected].