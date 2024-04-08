Get Sorted with Tickets to BC Distilled Festival, Happening This Week

BC Distilled kicks off this week. This year, the festival relocates to new digs at the Italian Cultural Centre, and features 30 of British Columbia’s premier distilleries (as well as a selection of non-alcoholic options).

Highlights of the 2024 festival include:

Expert Whisky Tasting (April 10th + 11th): Warm up with a visit to one of two whisky tasting evenings inside Legacy Liquor Store, where Canadian whisky expert, Davin de Kergommeaux, will walk participants through the finer points of Canadian-produced whiskys. DETAILS | Editor’s Note: DRAT, THIS EVENT IS ALREADY SOLD OUT! (Take this as an indication of BC Distilled’s popularity, and get moving on securing a spot at the following events…)

Legacy Liquor Store 1633 Manitoba St. MAP

Distillers Dinner at Forage (Friday, April 12th, 7pm-Late): The 2024 Distillers Dinner at Forage offers a special five-course meal where each course is paired with a cocktail and spirit sample. Forage’s focus on local ingredients from farmers, fishers and foragers extends to its drinks, making for a truly local dining experience that will impart a deep sense of place to the diner. There’s also a pre-dinner cocktail reception where guests can meet the distillers and the BC Distilled team. Don’t sleep on this one! This event often sells out due to its limited seats, so books your seat ASAP. DETAILS

Forage 1300 Robson St. MAP

Trade & Media Tasting (Saturday, April 13th, 1:30-4pm): This one is for the pros who want to get to know this year’s products in a hyper efficient festival situation where you can move from booth-to-booth, touching base with suppliers and distillers alike. Of note: A limited number of spots at the trade tasting are earmarked specifically for those in the general public who wish to attend this daytime event but are not qualified trade or media. DETAILS

Italian Cultural Centre 3075 Slocan St. MAP

Public Tasting (Saturday, April 13th, 6-9pm): The main draw! This boisterous, convivial, fun-filled evening is all about getting to know who is making which spirits locally. Taste while talking to the people who pour their souls into making cool-as-heck spirits, right here in BC. Pro tip: Eat dinner first and ditch your car – you definitely want to take full advantage of this tasting. DETAILS

Italian Cultural Centre 3075 Slocan St. MAP

BC’s artisanal distillery scene is full of great products and nice people; to gather everyone together in one location all at once is a brilliant way to get to know both. We’ve been before and therefor can confirm that you’ll taste interesting things and have compelling conversations – both great ways to spend a weekend. Highly recommended!