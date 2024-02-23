Fifth Annual ‘Frieze Los Angeles’ Takes Place Feb. 29th – March 3rd

Los Angeles, here we come! Frieze Los Angeles is the leading international contemporary art fair celebrating the dynamic culture of LA. Dubbed ‘Frieze Week’ because of the influx of art events coinciding with the fair citywide, here’s a rundown of what to expect:

FRIEZE LOS ANGELES

February 29 – March 3, 2024

Frieze Art Fair is the fair where international galleries, LA-based galleries, artist-run spaces and non-profits meet, giving visitors a cross-section of the international contemporary arts scene. Founded in London in 2003 by Amanda Sharp and Matthew Slotover, since then Frieze Art Fair has expanded to New York, Los Angeles, and Seoul. For the 2024 Los Angeles edition, Frieze will feature more than 95 galleries from around the world, convening at Santa Monica Airport.

One fair highlight is its ‘Focus’ section, dedicated to galleries aged 12 years and younger. This year’s Focus section is curated by Essence Harden of California African American Museum.

Numerous activations will be taking place outside of the fair’s main tent, including Set Seen, an expansive public program of site-specific interactive works that respond to the rich history of set design in Los Angeles in collaboration with Art Production Fund (a non-profit dedicated to commissioning and producing ambitious public art projects). This section is free and open to all. You can even try participating in races using Sharif Farrag‘s sculpture modified RC cars, if you’re feeling adventurous… To sustain us through all that art-viewing, there will be a selection of on-site pop-ups of women-owned, Los Angeles-based restaurants, curated by the non-profit, Regarding Her.

SPRING/BREAK ART SHOW

February 27 – March 3, 2024

SPRING/BREAK Art Show is the show to explore experimental, independent curatorial projects, and to discover emerging artists. Founded by Andrew Gori and Ambre Kelly in New York circa 2012, the curator-driven fair’s mission is to offer free exhibition space in atypical art environments. SPRING/BREAK returns for its fifth Los Angeles edition in the Arts District of Culver City, with over 60 immersive and cross-disciplinary exhibitions responding to the 2024 theme of ‘INT. / EXT.’ (interior/exterior). New for this year is an ‘Artist Spotlight’ section, where artists are able to directly submit for a position within a salon show, curated by Gori and Kelly.

FELIX ART FAIR

February 28 – March 3, 2024

Co-founded in 2018 by Dean Valentine, and Al and Mills Morán (Morán Morán Gallery), Felix is an art fair fostering intimate experiences prioritizing conversation, collaboration and community. This is the cool fair you don’t want to miss. For the 2024 edition, over 60 international galleries will be taking over the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel’s top two floors and poolside cabanas. New this year, the fair is collaborating with Dover Street Market to commission artist Oscar Tuazon to design a site-specific structure in the hotel’s ballroom. Tuazon works with natural and industrial materials to create objects, structures and installations that can be used, occupied or otherwise engaged with by viewers. Visitors can experience the installation and shop Dover Street Market brands, as well as limited edition offerings, even without a ticket to the fair.

