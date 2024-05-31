Enjoy the Best of BC with a Special Seven-Course Menu from CinCin Ristorante + Bar

A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Vancouver, BC | On Wednesday, June 12th at 6pm, CinCin will spotlight some of the incredible farmers we work with throughout our beautiful province — Hazelmere Organic Farm, North Arm Farm, Glorious Organics, The Farmhouse, and Vari-Berry — with a special seven-course menu created by our very own Chef de Cuisine Kyle Lee and Pastry Chef Gizelle Pare. Check out the full menu below:

Tickets are $129 per guest, and are available via our website. Enjoy the very best of BC with us!

Directions
CinCin Ristorante + Bar
Neighbourhood: West End
1154 Robson St.
604-688-7338
WEBSITE

