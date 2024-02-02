Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Say Mercy’s ‘Unexpected Love Story’ Celebration

The Goods from Say Mercy!

Vancouver, BC | This Valentine’s Day, Say Mercy invites you into a special dinner: Giacomo and Annabelle’s Wedding Dinner! Say Mercy’s cuisine is an exploration of Italian through the lens of Southern America, and the Unexpected Love Story between Giacomo and Annabelle is where it all started. Courses follow their love story with dishes marking their favorite moments.



“She flew him home to meet the family,

and they landed in New York first for a classic Lady and the Tramp experience at her favorite spaghetti spot.

Giacomo hated the “spaghetti”, but loved the experience.

~ lady and the tramp mezze course ~”

Join us for a six-course journey through their love story! (Please note, this is a fictitious wedding, so, no presents please!) Tickets are available at Say Mercy’s Tock page for $95 (+tax) – two seatings available. This is a set menu with no modifications – please check the menu on our website before booking.

Inquire via email with any questions [email protected] .