The Burrow Reveals Their Sweet New Winter Special

Portrait

The Goods from The Burrow

Vancouver, BC | From The Burrow’s Test Kitchen: Key Lime Pie!

Our latest dessert offering is the perfect balance of tangy, sweet, and delicious. Sitting atop a graham cracker crust, this little slice of heaven is topped with a delicate zest of lime and coconut whipped cream – your taste buds will thank you!

We recommend pairing the Key Lime Pie with a cheesy and decadent Baked Burrito or Enchilada.

(Available for a limited time; contains gluten & dairy.)

The Burrow
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2781 Commercial Dr. | 604-568-8224 | WEBSITE
