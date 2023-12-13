Scout’s Holiday Wine Guide

Scout’s new quickie guide to sorting out your holiday wine situation – whether you`re looking for something splurge-y or people-pleasing, or simply need help navigating one of various local restaurant wine lists…In the interest of highlighting the best of the BC region – and hearing from the people who know it best! – we’ve appealed directly to Scout Community wineries and winemakers themselves for their recommendations…

What is the one super special bottle that we should slip under the tree for a wine lover? Pinot Noir is what has and continues to put Vancouver Island wine on the map. The 2021 Somenos Pinot Noir ($48) is a perfect example of why, it is full of perfume, poise, tension, nuance and restraint. Find it online.

Also available at Published on Main if you are out on the town and looking to pair something with a nice meal.

Which bottle is affordable and versatile enough to make everyone happy? The 2022 Joue Red ($27) is a perfect wine to have on hand during the holidays. It is a juicy, vibrant and refreshing red wine that everyone from your beer drinking Uncle to the wine expert in the family will appreciate and enjoy. Find it online or pick up a bottle at The American.

Lastly, which one bottle from another BC winery would you be stoked to receive yourself this holiday season? If anyone wants to get us a little gift for the holiday season, we wouldn’t hate it if a bottle of 2022 Ursa Major Winery’s “Welcome to Hard Times” appeared under the tree.

What is the one super special bottle that we should slip under the tree for a wine lover? 2022 Aspect Riesling ($50). It’s the best I’ve ever made! Coming soon to Aspect wine club members.

Which bottle is affordable and versatile enough to make everyone happy? 2021 Estate Chardonnay ($26) – made like a premium wine with natural ferment, barrel age, and thirty-year-old vines. Find it online.

Name of one Vancouver location that sells or serves this wine: Artisan Wine Shop in the Lonsdale Quay Market.

Lastly, which one bottle from another BC winery would you be stoked to receive yourself this holiday season? Liquidity Viognier – I think it’s the best example of Viognier in the Valley.

What is the one super special bottle that we should slip under the tree for a wine lover? Our Hypothesis 2017 ($50 + tax) vintage is an elegant red-style Bordeaux blend – dry, complex and perfect to sit down and savour under the tree, whether you’re wanting some alone time to unwind amidst the chaos, or to enjoy with friends and family. This year, to really get into the holiday spirit, we partnered with BC-based artists to create limited edition holiday cards so customers can write their season’s greetings on beautiful pieces of art while sipping their favourite glass of Culmina wine. Find it online.

Name of one Vancouver location that serves this wine: Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar.

Which bottle is affordable and versatile enough to make everyone happy? Our Malbec 2020 ($42 + tax) is one of our favourite varietals – it’s balanced and perfectly ripe, with red fruit and floral notes, curating an exciting experience for your pallet, regardless of the particular wine preferences of whomever you’re gifting to. Find it online.

Name of one Vancouver location that sells or serves this wine: Nightingale.

Lastly, which one bottle from another BC winery would you be stoked to receive yourself this holiday season? Laughing Stock Vineyards has some beautiful selections and their Portfolio 2020 is a classic blend of Bordeaux varietals that we’d love to receive for the holidays.

What is the one super special bottle that we should slip under the tree for a wine lover? While there are plenty of exciting special new release wines coming up for Liquidity, the wine I’d love to receive is our 2020 Reserve Cabernet Franc ($60). Full of opulent dark fruit, rich tobacco, and warm spicy notes – this wine is guaranteed to elevate and impress. Only available to our Atelier wine club members.

Which bottle is affordable and versatile enough to make everyone happy? Our Estate Viognier ($30) is always a crowd pleaser. Fresh and vibrant, but with some serious fruity power, she’s a wine that makes everyone and every occasion look good. It’s a never-out in my wine cellar for sure! Find it online.

Name of one Vancouver location that serves this wine:: Artisan Wine Shop in the Lonsdale Quay Market.

Lastly, which one bottle from another BC winery would you be stoked to receive yourself this holiday season? I’m asking Santa for a bottle of the CedarCreek 2022 Platinum Naramata Sauvignon Blanc for Christmas this year. Being from New Zealand, Sauvignon Blanc runs in my veins, and this one ticks all the boxes for me. The perfect combo of tropical fruits, beautiful acidity, and textural complexity on the finish – yummy!

What is the one super special bottle that we should slip under the tree for a wine lover? Oculus ($185)! This is our flagship wine that expresses the best quality red blend we can produce in the Okanagan valley from Bordeaux varietals. Find it online.

Name of one Vancouver location that serves this wine: Cardero’s Restaurant.

Which bottle is affordable and versatile enough to make everyone happy? 2020 Reserve Syrah ($37). The wine received 95pts from Decanter. Amazing bang-for-your-buck quality! 2020 Terroir Collection Cabernet Franc ($60). Cabernet Franc is up and coming and one of the best varieties growing in the valley, delivering a wine with structured tannins, vibrant acidity, and deep flavours of dark fruit and baking spice.

Name of one Vancouver location that serves this wine: Cardero’s Restaurant.

Lastly, which one bottle from another BC winery would you be stoked to receive yourself this holiday season? Le Vieux Pin 2020 Equinoxe Syrah.

Le Vieux Pin Winery 5496 Black Sage Road, Oliver MAP

What is the one super special bottle that we should slip under the tree for a wine lover? 2022 Okanagan Riesling ($32.99). Find it online.

Name of one Vancouver location that serves this wine: Cactus Club Cafe (various locations).

Which bottle is affordable and versatile enough to make everyone happy? 2020 Estate Petite Cuvée ($34.99). Find it online.

Name of one Vancouver location that sells or serves this wine: Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar.

Lastly, which one bottle from another BC winery would you be stoked to receive yourself this holiday season? Roche Wines, Tradition Pinot Noir.

What is the one super special bottle that we should slip under the tree for a wine lover? The Legacy 2017 ($70.13 + tax & bottle deposit) – Gold Medal Winner at the London Wine Awards, with 93 points. Find it online.

Name of one Vancouver location that serves this wine: Water Street Café.

Which bottle is affordable and versatile enough to make everyone happy? 2022 Benchmark Brut ($30.35 + tax & bottle deposit). Bubbles are very versatile and can be enjoyed on its own or with food. Find it online.

Name of one Vancouver location that sells or serves this wine: Available at Maenam Restaurant in Kitsilano.

Lastly, which one bottle from another BC winery would you be stoked to receive yourself this holiday season? Our Vice President, Chris Holler, is always drinking wines from up and down the valley. This time of year, he is drinking more reds and really enjoys the Pinot Noirs from Meyer Family Vineyards in Okanagan Falls. He especially enjoys their Micro Cuveé Pinot Noir.

What is the one super special bottle that we should slip under the tree for a wine lover? 2021 Queue ($54); a smooth and rich blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah. Find it online.

Name of one Vancouver location that serves this wine: Glowbal Restaurant.

Which bottle is affordable and versatile enough to make everyone happy? 2022 Chenin Blanc ($24.99); inviting and vibrant with flavours of citrus and stone fruit. Find it online.

Name of one Vancouver location that sells or serves this wine: Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar.

Lastly, which one bottle from another BC winery would you be stoked to receive yourself this holiday season?

2019 Extra Mile Pinot Noir from Niche Wine Company.

What is the one super special bottle that we should slip under the tree for a wine lover? 2020 John Oliver Fifth Element ($65). Find it online.

Name of one Vancouver location that serves this wine: Bistro Sakana Vancouver.

Which bottle is affordable and versatile enough to make everyone happy? 2020 Road 13 Seventy-Four K ($26). Find it online.

Name of one Vancouver location that sells or serves this wine: We are currently on vintage 2018 in-market, but the 2020 vintage is available on the Road 13 website. People can find the 2018 vintage of this wine at the BC Liquor Store Dollarton location.

Lastly, which one bottle from another BC winery would you be stoked to receive yourself this holiday season? 2020 Martin’s Lane Simes Vineyard Pinot Noir.