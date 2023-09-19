Tickets for Growing Chefs’ ‘Farm to Forks’ Gala to Support Edible Education are Now On Sale

The Goods from Growing Chefs!

Vancouver, BC | On October 1st, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Growing Chef’s 14th annual From Farms to Forks fundraising gala will bring together local chefs and growers to celebrate the treasures and talent of our local food and culinary communities. Hosted in the exclusive A-OK Commissary at the Aritzia Head Office, From Farms to Forks is a kitchen party at its best — where guests will have the opportunity to wander through the kitchens and connect with more than 15 of Vancouver’s top chefs.

“I am so excited for this year’s From Farms to Forks. It’s always some of the best food of the year,” says chef Andrea Carlson of Michelin-starred Burdock & Co. “As one of the founders of Growing Chefs, I truly believe in hands-on food literacy education. By supporting From Farms to Forks, I know I’m helping more kids dig in the dirt and learn how to cook.”

Featuring dishes including, Skeena River Sockeye – Roast Salmon Bone, Kelp Broth Green Onion and Ginger Braised Napa Cabbage, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in an evening of tasting plates and pairings by participating chefs: Andrea Carlson, Bruno Feldeisen, Jiwon Seo, Jesse McCleery, Melanie Witt, Julian Bond, Rob Clark, Colin Uyeda, Bev Tsang, Greg Uyeda, Nathan Lowey, Tret Jordan, Devon Latte, Karen McAthy, Lucais Syme, Wayne Kozinko, April Hornecastle, Matt Gostelow, and Wendy Boys.

Participating Restaurants: Burdock and Co., Aiyaohno Cafe, French chef, restaurateur and television personality, Folke, Bar Gobo, Organic Ocean, pilgrimme, Lumi Foods, Autostrada, The Acorn, Dosanko, Truffles Fine Foods, Aritzia, Vancouver Golf Course, and Earnest Ice Cream.

The fabulous Margaret Gallagher of CBC and Fred Lee, Vanhattan’s “Man About Town” will be Growing Chefs’s emcees for the evening.

“We have an incredible lineup of local chefs and producers joining us that are as excited as we are to create this unique culinary adventure, sharing not only their food but their knowledge and passion directly with our guests,” says Growing Chefs’ Co-Executive Director, Amanda Adams. “A gala event like no other, in a stunning venue otherwise not open to the public, it is sure to be an unforgettable evening of celebration all in support of important school food and edible education programming for B.C. kids.”

Tickets are on sale now for $200 for general admission at https://trellis.org/fromfarmstoforks2023.