Don’t Snooze on the ‘Party of 5’ Skewers & Wine Event, Sept. 9th in Chinatown

This is not a drill: tickets for the ‘Party of 5′ event on September 9th drop today (August 28th) at 9am! We’re telling you bright and early on a Monday morning because these will sell out quickly, and we only have the best interests of your tastebuds and stomachs in mind…

The party’s guests of honour are chefs from five local small businesses: Pete Ho (of upcoming Sumibiyaki Arashi), Lina Caschetto (Say Hey Cafe & Deli), Mark Singson (Mabuhay, Fam Inc.), Pearl Lam and Dickson Li (Dicky’s Dumps), and Bryan Satterford (Juke Fried Chicken & Ribs). Each of them will be whipping up their own special recipe, charcoal-grilled and served up on a skewer. Also included in the ($55 per person) ticket price are two on-theme five-ounce pours of natural wine, as selected by local somm and wine pro/prof, Kelcie Jones (This Is Wine School). Booze-free drink options are also available.

Proceeds from the event are being donated to the Yarrow Intergenerational Society for Justice (more on what makes this organization so important and deserving of support in our Refund Vancouver column here). There are only three 90-minute opportunities to get in on the action: 4-5:30pm, 5:45-7:15pm, and 7:30-9pm. Also important to note: the Party of 5 is happening beside Ai & Om Knives, in the Garden Villa Courtyard (127 E Pender Street), and coincides with the first day of this year’s Light Up Chinatown festival (September 9th and 10th) – which means that there will be plenty of ways to keep the party vibes going pre- and post-event nearby, to make a whole fun- and food-filled day out of it. But first: head here to secure your tickets (if you haven’t already).

Fun food and wine, good tunes, rad people and community vibes? Count us in!

