Join Mæst Food and Coffee Roastery Modus for a Japanese Curry Feast

Mount Pleasant cafe, Coffee Roastery Modus, is holding another of their popular one-night-only pop-up situations on Thursday, August 31st – and this one is all about the union of farm-fresh (vegan) Japanese curry and handpicked wines.

Your knee-jerk reaction might very well be that the robust notes of a Japanese curry overshadow wine’s more nuanced flavours. Prepare to be schooled, though, because food enthusiast Tomoko Tahara (Mæst food) is on a mission to showcase just how beautifully wine can harmonize with every plant-based curry-laden spoonful.

Your $36 ticket (available here) includes a rich and nourishing from-scratch meal loaded with shiso, potatoes and seasonal mushrooms, accompanied by a salad of fresh seasonal greens, pickled strawberries and wildflowers drizzled with an elderflower vinaigrette. And to sweeten the deal: a medley of seasonal and preserved fruits for dessert.

From Tahara: “Crafted with meticulous care, I’ve blended an assortment of spices from the ground up to create a curry base that has complexity and depth. This curry base has been nurtured over long hours to ensure a lot of flavours. What’s more, we’ve meticulously selected the freshest, in-season local vegetables to excellences [sic] this curry. Also a finishing touch, splash of Copenhagen’s Noma project’s Dashi redux mixture will make the curry extra special.”

To keep in mind:

Guests are invited to choose from the three seatings: 5:30pm, 7pm, or 8:30pm.

Wine is extra (so bring a little cash).

Unfortunately, no walk-ins are available. To ensure that appropriate amounts of curry are prepared, this event is strictly for ticket-holders – so it’s a good idea to get sorted early.

Modus is a tiny space and the intimate setting may have you sharing a table – a nice way to make new pals!

Not sure you’re in the mood for socializing? Rather savour your curry from the comfort of the couch? Done: you can also order take-out. Eat in or take out, though, please remember: limited seats, limited tickets, limited curry. Find out more.