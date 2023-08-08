Don’t Miss the Remaining Pac Rim Patio Pop-Ups, Only Until August 27th

Heads Up / Downtown

Summer is peaking, and the Pac Rim Patio Pop-Up series is now past its half-way point – which means that there are only two more opportunities to eat up some of the summer’s best dishes as imagined by a line-up of Vancouver’s most highly celebrated chefs, served up al fresco style on the patio at The Fairmont…

Next up on the docket (and fast-approaching): from Thursday, August 10th through Sunday the 13th, Chef Lee Cooper (L’Abattoir) will be holding fort at the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s swanky outdoors dining set-up to share his special seasonal-inspired dish with hungry, food-loving folk. The six-part series reaches its finale with a stint by Chef Michael Zafirian (Bacaro) from August 24-27th. All dishes are original Chef creations, available for the four specified days only.

The Pac Rim Patio is open to the public from Noon until 8pm, with live music Fridays and Saturdays until 8pm; Thursdays and Sundays the tunes wind down at 6pm. Find out more.

Fairmont Pacific Rim
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 0B9, Canada | 604-695-5300 | WEBSITE
Fairmont Pacific Rim to Kick Off 2023 Guest Collaboration Series This February

