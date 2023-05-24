Heads Up / Sunshine Coast

Three of Vancouver’s Best Chefs Plan Dinner Services at Shady Hazel Farm This Summer

Portrait

Shady Hazel Farm photo credit: Shayd Johnson.

Summer is creeping up, and it’s high time to begin planning travel adventures. As firm believers that the richest experience of any place comes through getting to know its food, when mapping out our travel plans we make it a priority to connect with the farmers, fishers, foragers and chefs in a region – even when those plans are right in our own backyard. With this objective in mind, we think you should know about Shady Hazel Farm’s Supper Club on the Sunshine Coast.

This summer’s dinners (the second season of Shady Hazel’s Longtable Series) will see three Vancouver Chefs taking inspiration and ingredients from the farm, where proprietors Ian and Sara Rodgers grow a variety of vegetables, while also ethically raising heritage breed lamb and Kune Kune pigs.

“Ian and I are food lovers first and foremost. We live to dine, our travel is largely motivated by food and we love to geek out on restaurants, cookbooks and food culture. We also love farming. Each season is a new opportunity to grow something delicious and we take pride in cultivating the best possible ingredients we can. Supper Club is where these two passions meet. It is a culmination of our hard work, our testament to quality and our absolute love of cuisine…We are proud of what we do and we can’t wait to share that with everyone at the table this summer.

Though menu details will not be set until the Chefs are able to see what is ready to make it from soil to plate, we have little doubt the meal will be at least as great as the sum of its lovingly grown parts, where each component will contribute to a culinary slam dunk well worth the investment in both ticket price and travel time.

Given last year’s overwhelming demand, we’re sharing what we know ahead of time, so you can secure your seat and begin planning your coastal escape as soon as possible:

  • July 15th: Lucas Syme of Autostrada Osteria | $145
    August 12th: Gus Steffenhofer-Brandson of Published on Main | $145
    August 26th: Phil Scarfone of Savio Volpe | $145

Hit up the Shady Hazel website to snag your spot at the table here.

Shady Hazel Farm
Region: Sunshine Coast
805 Payne Rd., Gibsons | WEBSITE
Tickets for Shady Hazel Farm’s Dinner With Chef Lucais Syme Now Available

The Scout List

