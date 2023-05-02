Gastown’s PiDGiN Restaurant Shares New Spring Menu

The Goods from PiDGiN

Vancouver, BC | Our PiDGiN kitchen has been hard at work the last couple of months to develop a spring menu that speaks to our hearts and appetites. As always, we focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients that highlight spring flavours, infused with our collective inspirations. Expect to find dishes that showcase simple, yet impactful flavour combinations, preparations and textures to delight the senses.

From our staff-favourite bulgogi spinalis steak served with a Chinese sausage and dried scallop sticky rice and white kimchi, to our new vegetable tart with our must-try nori ricotta, there are plenty of new dishes to enjoy the bounty of spring goodness.

Our front-of-house team has also been busy curating our favourite wines, sakes, spirits and cocktails to pair perfectly with your next dining experience. One of the many wines we’re excited about is the Crazy Creatures Grüner Veltliner 2021 from Michael Malat of Weignut Malat – a 10th-generation all-organic vigneron that’s been producing wine since 1722. This Austrian Grüner is crisp and light with notes of green apple, unripe pear, white peach and citrus – one of those wines that are hard to have just one glass.

We aim to make it convenient for you and your loved ones to have a special experience with ease – let us do the cooking and hosting so you can enjoy connecting over a delicious meal. Check out our new prix-fixe menu below, book your table now via Tock and let us take care of everything else.

/ prix-fixe menu

/ hokkaido scallop tartare / steelhead trout roe, apple granite, apple, shallot, chives

pairing – kizuna, sparkling nigori, okanagan bc

/ spring vegetable tart / nori-ricotta, spring vegetables

pairing – weingut malat, crazy creatures, grüner veltliner ’21 kremstal at

/ hamachi crudo / mentaiko aioli, wasabi oil, onion

pairing – yamaguchi, nightingale, yamadanishiki, ‘junmai daiginjo, fukuoka jp

/ prawn tempura / red pepper gochugaru aioli

pairing – kutatás, petite milo, ’21, north saanich, vancouver island bc

/ roasted halibut / brown butter-miso hollandaise, fava bean puree, white asparagus

pairing – yohan lardy, chardonnay, ’20 beaujolais fr

/ bulgogi spinalis steak / chinese sausage and dried scallop sticky rice, white kimchi

pairing – clos dominic, merlot/cabernet sauvignon+ vinyes baixesthe ’17 priorat sp

/ rhubarb mousse / yuzu-olive oil sorbet, spiced crumble

pairing – tomari umeshu, jp