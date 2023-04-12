Tacofino’s Newest Burrito Bar to Open Late Summer in Squamish on the Sea to Sky Highway

The Goods from Tacofino

Squamish, BC | Tacofino, the iconic Baja-inspired BC restaurant brand, is proud to announce its newest location in Squamish on the Sea to Sky Highway, opening late summer 2023. Located in Squamish Station shopping centre, just a quick jog from Highway 99, Tacofino Squamish will be a delicious destination to power up before – or refuel after the many adventures, mountain explorations, and trails the Squamish Valley has to offer.

This newest location will offer roughly 20 seats for indoor dining and a full take-out program for its signature tacos, burritos and appies. Lunch and dinner menus with diet friendly vegetarian and vegan options will be served along with their notorious daily specials, a happy hour from 3-6pm, and regularly rotating seasonal menu features that showcase Tacofino’s culinary inspirations. Tacofino’s newest location will also offer their famous margaritas and a list of favourite local and imported beers to help unwind after the day’s exploits.

Décor and design are being completed by Shiloh Sukkau in collaboration with her colleagues, architect Nada Awadi from Studio Beige and graphic artist Courtney Presber. They describe the concept for the new Squamish location as “bright and relaxed, with simplified forms and straightforward materials.” Reference points will include “California diners, hand-drawn punk posters and 80’s minimalism.”

“We are so excited to be a part of the Squamish community,” said Managing Partner, Gino Di Domenico. “I’ve been waiting a long time for the opportunity to add Tacofino to the beautiful community of amazing people and restaurants.”

Tacofino’s Squamish location will be open seven days a week and official opening details and dates will be announced as work progresses. Follow along at @tacofinolovesyou for news and updates and visit tacofino.com to learn more about Tacofino and its menu offerings.