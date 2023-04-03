Introducing Vancouver Urban Collective (formerly the Settlement Building) at 55 Dunlevy

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Portrait

Photo credit (above and below): Emily Lorenz

Vancouver, BC | The Settlement Building has a new name. The team behind Belgard Kitchen and Vancouver Urban Winery are pleased to announce the launch of Vancouver Urban, a manufacturing collective encompassing the aforementioned winery concept, Van Urban Cider, the newly rebranded Van Urban Beer Co. (formerly Settlement Brewing), as well as Belgard Kitchen.

The name Vancouver Urban is drawn from the company’s first concept launched in 2011, Vancouver Urban Winery, and celebrates Vancouver and the urban nature of East Vancouver’s Railtown neighbourhood.

“We are excited to bring our manufacturing brands under one umbrella, with a refreshed look and feel, though our brewing philosophy will remain unchanged – the brew team had some great success this year, bringing home two awards for our Hazy Pale Ale and Belgian Witbier,” says Ksenia Dempster, Brand Director, Vancouver Urban. “This amalgamation will allow us to better tell our unique story – it’s so special to have a restaurant, brewery, urban winery, and cidery all under one roof, especially in the heart of a city.”

In addition to their own production, Vancouver Urban will continue to provide a home to contract beer, wine, cider, and non-alc manufacturing brands looking to start or grow their businesses. Always looking to add to their ‘Friends of Van Urban’ roster, current and past contractors include Shaketown Brewing, Windfall Cider, Kits Beach Beer, and Twisted Traditions, among others.

“We’ve been fortunate to not only produce our own amazing beverages, but also to work with so many talented friends in the industry, and we look forward to continuing those relationships under Vancouver Urban,” adds Dempster.

Follow their social media accounts for more information on upcoming releases and projects: @vanurbancollective | www.vanurban.co.

Vancouver Urban (formerly the Settlement Building)
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
397 Alexander Street | WEBSITE
