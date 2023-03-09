El Camino’s Debuts New Weekend Brunch Food & Drink Features

The Goods from El Camino’s

Vancouver, BC | El Camino’s is giving weekend warriors added reasons to get up and at ’em by introducing a new lineup of authentic Mexican Brunch fare and signature drink features available at the popular Mount Pleasant cantina at 3250 Main Street on Saturdays and Sundays, starting March 11th.

Available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, the new El Camino’s Brunch Menu features an array of traditional Mexican favourites, pequeños like Tajin-dusted Chicharrones, Pan de Maize with burnt onion butter, house-cut Patatas Fritas with chipotle mayo and Tortilla Soup as well as sweet and savoury signature dishes such as:

Classico (two eggs any style, home fries and sourdough toast), $10, add smoked bacon $4, add Two Rivers chorizo $5, add ½ avocado $3.50;

Chorillana Chilena (breakfast hash with crispy home fries, beef strips, chorizo, caramelized onions, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, jack cheese, two sunny eggs), $18;

Huevos Rancheros (two crispy tortillas topped with refried black beans, two sunny up eggs, ranchero sauce, avocado slices & feta), $16;

Chilaquiles (house made crispy tortilla chips with tomatillo sauce, scrambled eggs, sour cream, black beans & feta), $17, add chicken $4;

Que Me Ves (Two Rivers chorizo, ham, fried eggs, chipotle mayo, lettuce tomato and potatoes on a bolillo bun), $15;

Enfrijoladas (two corn tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, topped with refried beans, sour cream, chorizo crumbs, red onion, Cotija cheese), $18;

Recalentado (sweet toasted corn bread topped with pork carnitas, two sunny eggs and Pasilla Hollandaise), $18;

Poblano Breakfast Taco (two eggs scrambled with poblano peppers, caramelized onions, corn, Moterey Jack cheese, chipotle crema, served on house potatoes and two flour tortillas), $16.50;

Argentino Breakfast Taco (two eggs scrambled with chorizo, salsa Martajada, pickled onions, Serrano chili, served on house potatoes and two flour tortillas), $17;

Canela French Toast (cinnamon loaf drizzled with tequila caramel sauce, whipped cream, fresh strawberries, banana slices & candied pepitas), $16;

Add-ons: smoked bacon $4, Two Rivers chorizo $5, extra egg $2.50, ½ avocado $3.50, refried black beans $4, sourdough toast $3, side tortilla (corn or flour) $2, homefries $4.

At the bar, El Camino’s will give guests new ways to slip and slide into the weekend with drink features like Build-Your-Own-Mimosa Kits (bottle of bubbly, side cars of rotating fresh juices) for $45; Micheladas, $7; Caesars in Classic ($8 single, $12 double) and Jalapeño ($8.50 single, $12.50 double) varieties; Lime, Orange and Grapefruit Margmosas, $12.50; the signature El Gringo (Hornitos black barrel tequila, Kahlua, coffee, milk, cream), $13; and more.



Guests can enjoy single-serving Mimosas for $6 and Build-Your-Own-Mimosa Kits for just $35 on Sparkling Saturdays, while Caesars steal the spotlight on Caesar Sundays when single Classic and Jalapeño Caesars will be featured for $6/$7 and doubles for $10/$11, respectively.

Taco fans, take heart: El Camino’s takes on the Mexican menu favourite will have their share of the brunch spotlight, with favourites like the Choripapas Vegano (cauli-chorizo & potato, Guajillo chili sauce, radish, vegan queso fresco, corn tortilla), $13; Carnitas (slow-cooked pork shoulder, avocado, salsa verde, corn tortilla), $14; Pollo (Achiote-marinated chicken, cabbage, pickled onion, avocado, corn tortilla), $14; and Pescado (Baja-style cod, pickled jalapeño, pico de gallo, burnt onion mayo, flour tortilla), $14.50 available all morning and afternoon.

Weekend Brunch is just one of a number of weekly features at the Mount Pleasant staple that also include Margarita Mondays ($4 off all house Margaritas), Taco Tuesdays (25% off all taco orders) and Wine Wednesdays (50% off select bottles of wine). El Camino’s also offers daily Happy Hours Monday to Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. and all-night on Sundays starting at 3 p.m.